The Role of Visibility-as-a-Service in Preventing Data Breaches & Cyber Attacks

Visibility as a service (VaaS) provides clear awareness of all relevant data points from connected devices, networks, cloud, infrastructure, applications, and databases. With the data gathered and analyzed, an entire system's performance can be optimized, maintained, and secured from all threats.



The challenge with these monitoring solutions is that - with the increasing complexity of the network with more devices connected, data to be analyzed, and security risks that need constant and prompt alarms/alerts - just monitoring the network is not sufficient, creating a need for an observability platform.



This study describes the difference between observability and monitoring and explains why both are important to ensure optimal performance. Monitoring enables the measurement of the internal state of the system while observability determines the health of the system from its output.



VaaS monitors system performance and provides insightful information using data analytics. Companies obtain a wealth of information that highlights important trends and predicts possible outcomes from observed patterns. The availability of large volumes of data, advancements in data analytics tools, and the need for sound decision-making drive data analytics from VaaS solutions.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Distributed Monitoring

Continuous Growth in Size and Complexity of Network

Growing Number of Cyber Attacks

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Components of a Monitoring Service

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the VaaS Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Observability vs. Monitoring

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major VaaS Success Factors

Pricing Strategy

Key Trends

Competitor Offerings

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

