Thailand Smart Irrigation Market Report 2025, with Netafim, Denso, Jebsen & Jessen, Rain Bird, Valmont Industries, Metzer Group, Clearwater Bangkok, Hunter Industries, Bermad CS & ATS

The Thailand smart irrigation market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, government initiatives, and growing concerns over water management. In 2023, the agricultural sector's production, valued at $46.90 billion, with exports totaling $49.7 billion, coupled with the expanding digital technology and IoT market, valued at $338 million, supported the adoption of smart irrigation. Furthermore, agriculture accounted for 82.5% of total water demand in 2021, and Thailand faces an impending water crisis by 2025.



In response to growing concerns over efficient water management, the government has launched various programs and initiatives, such as the National Water Resources Management Strategy and the Thailand 4.0 initiative, which aim to promote sustainable water management and technology in agriculture. These initiatives have motivated farmers to adopt advanced irrigation solutions, supporting the continued expansion of the smart irrigation market in Thailand.



Thailand's Smart Irrigation Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2024-2030F. This growth is driven by key government initiatives, such as the Agriculture and Cooperative Strategy (2017-2036), which focuses on adopting smart technologies like IoT to enhance agricultural productivity. The IoT sector itself is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2030, further encouraging the use of smart irrigation techniques. Additionally, the Thai government's half-trillion-baht water management plan aims to strengthen irrigation infrastructure, making the agricultural sector more resilient to climate challenges.



Projects such as E-WMSA, supported by UNDP and the Green Climate Fund, aim to integrate IoT for water management across 49,000 acres, and the 1 Tambon 1 Digital project, which promotes the use of drone technology in agriculture, would enhance water efficiency and precision farming through advanced technologies. Together, these initiatives are set to drive the adoption of smart irrigation systems, offering cost-effective solutions for both small and large-scale farmers and positioning the Thailand smart irrigation market for substantial growth.

Sensors projected to have the highest growth rate in Thailand's smart irrigation market due to their ability to provide real-time, precise data on soil moisture, temperature, and weather conditions. This data allows for more accurate, efficient water usage, reducing waste and enhancing crop or landscape health. The growing focus on sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and advanced IoT integration also drives the demand for sensors.

Sensor-based systems are anticipated to exhibit the most growth as they offer precise irrigation control by monitoring soil moisture, temperature, and environmental factors. This growth is driven by increasing adoption in agricultural and non-agricultural sectors like residential landscapes and sports fields. Farmers and urban users are recognizing the long-term cost benefits, enhanced crop yields, and water conservation these systems provide, leading to widespread adoption.

Agricultural is expected to have the highest growth rate in Thailand's smart irrigation market due to the increasing need for efficient water management in farming, driven by rising concerns about water scarcity and the demand for higher crop yields. Smart irrigation systems help farmers optimize water use, reduce costs, and improve productivity, making them highly attractive in agricultural applications.

