Hillman Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Provides 2025 Guidance

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024)

Net sales increased 0.5% to $349.6 million compared to $347.8 million in the prior year quarter

Net loss totaled $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(10.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.10 per diluted share compared to $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

Full Year 2024 Highlights (Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024)

Net sales decreased (0.3)% to $1.47 billion compared to $1.48 billion in the prior year

Net income totaled $17.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.6) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the prior year

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.49 per diluted share, which includes the impact of a $0.03 per diluted share write off of receivables from True Value, compared to $0.41 per diluted share in the prior year

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at December 28, 2024

Gross debt decreased to $718.6 million from $760.9 million at December 30, 2023

Management Commentary

Doug Cahill, Hillman's executive chairman commented: “During 2024, Hillman delivered record bottom line results despite the soft macro environment. Our focus on disciplined execution and taking care of our customers added to Hillman's 60-year legacy of service, which resulted in us winning vendor of the year awards at our two biggest customers: Home Depot and Lowe's."

"Throughout the year we reduced our net debt by $48 million while strategically expanding our portfolio through the acquisitions of Koch and Intex DIY, further strengthening our position in these key product categories. These accomplishments underscore our focus on creating value for our customers and shareholders, positioning us for continued success in the years ahead."

Jon Michael Adinolfi, Hillman's newly appointed chief executive officer added: "The progress we made during 2024 has set us up for a successful 2025, as we expect to grow both our top and bottom line during the year. Our focus remains unchanged - taking great care of our customers, securing new business wins to drive organic growth, and expanding our offerings by way of acquisitions."

"During 2025, we will continue our measured and prudent capital investments into our MinuteKey 3.5 fleet and other growth opportunities, which we expect to generate healthy returns on invested capital in the future. We are confident we can drive strong results for our shareholders during 2025 and beyond."

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Hillman has provided the following guidance based on its current view of the market and its performance expectations during the fifty-two weeks ended December 27, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Guidance Net Sales $1.495 to $1.575 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $255 to $275 million Free Cash Flow1 $90 to $110 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Presentation

Hillman plans to host a conference call and webcast presentation today, February 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and guidance. Executive Chairman Doug Cahill; President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi; and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Net sales $ 349,562 $ 347,808 $ 1,472,595 $ 1,476,477 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 182,885 185,304 764,691 828,956 Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses 118,722 116,234 488,702 452,110 Depreciation 18,183 14,392 68,766 59,331 Amortization 15,417 15,576 61,274 62,309 Other expense, net 358 12,002 361 12,843 Income from operations 13,997 4,300 88,801 60,928 Interest expense, net 14,925 15,430 59,241 68,310 Refinancing costs — — 3,008 — Loss (income) before income taxes (928 ) (11,130 ) 26,552 (7,382 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 294 (1,071 ) 9,297 2,207 Net loss (income) $ (1,222 ) $ (10,059 ) $ 17,255 $ (9,589 ) Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 196,689 194,903 196,108 194,722 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 196,689 194,903 198,915 194,722

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,510 $ 38,553 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,827 ($2,770 - 2023) 109,788 103,482 Inventories, net 403,673 382,710 Other current assets 15,213 23,235 Total current assets 573,184 547,980 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $376,150 ($333,875 - 2023) 224,174 200,553 Goodwill 828,553 825,042 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $530,398 ($470,791 - 2023) 605,859 655,293 Operating lease right of use assets 81,708 87,479 Other assets 17,025 14,754 Total assets $ 2,330,503 $ 2,331,101 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 139,057 $ 140,290 Current portion of debt and finance lease liabilities 12,975 9,952 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,850 14,407 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 34,977 22,548 Pricing allowances 7,651 8,145 Income and other taxes 10,377 6,469 Other accrued liabilities 31,843 21,309 Total current liabilities 253,730 223,120 Long-term debt 691,726 731,708 Deferred tax liabilities 124,611 131,552 Operating lease liabilities 71,474 79,994 Other non-current liabilities 6,591 10,198 Total liabilities $ 1,148,132 $ 1,176,572 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 196,705,710 issued and outstanding at December 28, 2024 and 194,913,124 issued and outstanding at December 30, 2023 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,442,958 1,418,535 Accumulated deficit (218,951 ) (236,206 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,656 ) (27,820 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,182,371 1,154,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,330,503 $ 2,331,101

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Year Ended

December 28, 2024 Year Ended

December 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,255 $ (9,589 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,040 121,640 Gain on dispositions of property and equipment 56 (34 ) Impairment of long lived assets — 24,600 Deferred income taxes (5,038 ) (8,693 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 5,065 5,323 Loss on debt restructuring, net of third party fees paid 3,008 — Cash paid to third parties in connection with debt restructuring (1,554 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 13,463 12,004 Customer bankruptcy reserve 8,640 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 228 (4,936 ) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (4,545 ) (15,898 ) Inventories, net 8,710 103,660 Other assets (6,004 ) 3,068 Accounts payable (7,784 ) 8,029 Accrued salaries and wages 12,707 6,750 Other accrued liabilities 9,089 (7,889 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 183,336 238,035 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash received (57,900 ) (1,700 ) Capital expenditures (85,219 ) (65,769 ) Other investing activities (278 ) (383 ) Net cash used for investing activities (143,397 ) (67,852 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (106,383 ) (88,510 ) Borrowings of revolving credit loans 177,000 178,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (115,000 ) (250,000 ) Financing fees (33 ) — Principal payments under finance lease obligations (3,682 ) (2,410 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,657 2,167 Payments of contingent consideration (260 ) (1,232 ) Other financing activities (567 ) 9 Net cash used for financing activities (39,268 ) (161,976 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,286 (735 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,957 7,472 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,553 31,081 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,510 $ 38,553

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business, nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.

Change to Non-GAAP metrics

After dialogue with the SEC, we have revised our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share on a prospective basis to include the impact of a $8.6 million write off of receivables from True Value, which was previously excluded from the Non-GAAP figures in the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024. The charge resulted from True Value’s Chapter 11 filing in October of 2024. See the "Recent Developments" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of our third quarter 10-Q filed on November 5, 2024 for additional information on this write off.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses, as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Net loss (income) $ (1,222 ) $ (10,059 ) $ 17,255 $ (9,589 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 294 (1,071 ) 9,297 2,207 Interest expense, net 14,925 15,430 59,241 68,310 Depreciation 18,183 14,392 68,766 59,331 Amortization 15,417 15,576 61,274 62,309 EBITDA $ 47,597 $ 34,268 $ 215,833 $ 182,568 Stock compensation expense 3,721 2,893 13,463 12,004 Restructuring and other costs (1) (214 ) 4 2,978 3,031 Litigation expense (2) 5,000 — 5,000 339 Transaction and integration expense (3) 250 155 1,243 1,754 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (85 ) (7,550 ) 228 (4,936 ) Refinancing charges (4) — — 3,008 — Impairment charges (5) — 24,600 — 24,600 Total adjusting items $ 8,672 $ 20,102 $ 25,920 $ 36,792 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,269 $ 54,370 $ 241,753 $ 219,360





(1) Restructuring and other costs includes consulting and other costs associated with severance related to our distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities, in addition to costs associated with the Cybersecurity Incident that occurred in May 2023 (2) Litigation expense includes a settlement paid in association with a dispute with a kiosk development partner, and legal fees associated with the Hy-Ko Products Company LLC litigation (3) Transaction and integration expense includes professional fees, non-recurring bonuses, and other costs related to acquisitions and the secondary offerings of shares in 2023 (4) In the first quarter of 2024, we entered into a Repricing Amendment (2024 Repricing Amendment) on our existing Senior Term Loan due July 14, 2028 (5) In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded an impairment charge in our Hardware and Protective Solutions segment of $24.6 million, primarily related to review of certain product offerings. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we evaluated a specific product line and decided to exit certain retail locations and markets, which reduced the future cash flows from this product line and impacted the lower of cost or market valuation of inventory. As a result of this review we impaired $19.6 million of intangible assets and recorded inventory revaluation charges of $5.0 million

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net Loss (Income) $ (1,222 ) $ (10,059 ) $ 17,255 $ (9,589 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 8,672 20,102 25,920 36,792 Remove amortization expense 15,417 15,576 61,274 62,309 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (2,301 ) (5,145 ) (7,230 ) (10,052 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 20,566 $ 20,474 $ 97,219 $ 79,460 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 0.04 0.10 0.13 0.19 Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.08 0.31 0.32 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.41 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding Diluted Shares, as reported 196,689 194,903 198,915 194,722 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards (3) 3,860 1,034 — 1,136 Adjusted Diluted Shares 200,549 195,937 198,915 195,858

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.1% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:

The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible. The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense included in "Other" was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible. Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.1%.

(3) Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the Fifty-two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024 include the dilutive impact of 2,807 options and awards.

Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 28,

2024 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 30,

2023 Stock compensation expense $0.02 $0.01 $0.07 $0.06 Restructuring and other costs — — 0.01 0.02 Litigation expense 0.02 — 0.03 — Acquisition and integration expense — — 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (0.04) — (0.03) Impairment charges — 0.13 — 0.13 Refinancing charges — — 0.02 — Total adjusting items $0.04 $0.10 $0.13 $0.19

Note: Adjusting items may not tie due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is the calculation of Net Debt:

December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Revolving loans $ 62,000 $ — Senior term loan, due 2028 645,470 751,852 Finance leases and other obligations 11,085 9,097 Gross debt $ 718,555 $ 760,949 Less cash 44,510 38,553 Net debt $ 674,045 $ 722,396

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.

Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 28, 2024 Fifty-two

Weeks Ended

December 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 183,336 $ 238,035 Capital expenditures (85,219 ) (65,769 ) Free cash flow $ 98,117 $ 172,266

