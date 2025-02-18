FTI Consulting Expands Transactions Practice with Appointment of Two M&A Experts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Emily Golenberg and Mitali Sharma as Senior Managing Directors in the Transactions practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Ms. Golenberg and Ms. Sharma bring a wealth of experience in supporting businesses throughout the entire transactions process, from diligence to post-close stabilization. They each have deep expertise in M&A advisory, complex transactions, growth strategy, turnaround services and performance improvement. Their appointments further bolster the Merger Integration & Carve-Outs offering within the Transactions practice, as they will help clients maximize and preserve the value of a deal while minimizing business disruption.

“Businesses undergoing a major transaction are looking to get the most value, and it’s critical to understand the market in order to position yourself for success,” said Scott Bingham, Co-Leader of the Global Transactions practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Transactions are at the core of what we do. Emily and Mitali have seen what works and what doesn’t work. They understand regulatory pressures and cross-border complexities and have the market knowledge to benefit our clients.”

Ms. Golenberg, who is based in San Francisco, brings more than 15 years of M&A life cycle experience, supporting buyers and sellers from early-stage operational diligence through transaction execution in industries including healthcare and life sciences, diversified industrials and technology. She focuses on value preservation, value creation and business transformation for corporate and private equity clients across major global markets.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Golenberg was a Managing Director at a Big Four firm. She also served as a Vice President of M&A Operations at Platinum Equity, a private equity investment firm, where she was responsible for carve-out transactions globally.

Ms. Sharma, who is based in Atlanta, is a growth strategy and business transformation expert with more than two decades serving several industries including advanced manufacturing, diversified industrials, high-tech, automotive and consumer health. She has extensive experience helping C-suites and boards of directors make strategic choices, focusing on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities that impact their competitive positioning and market share.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, she was a partner with a Big Four firm where she led their product, services and business model innovation offering globally.

“Our clients are facing unprecedented disruption, from emerging technologies and shifting consumer demands to supply chain challenges and geopolitical turmoil. They’re constantly looking for ways to reorient themselves to take advantage of what is happening in today’s business environment,” said Todd Smith, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Merger Integration & Carve-Outs at FTI Consulting. “Emily and Mitali join a deep bench of experts at FTI Consulting and bring with them invaluable industry and advisory expertise that will help our clients see what’s on the horizon and create strategies to better position themselves in the market.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com