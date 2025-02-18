Latin American Companies Shift Strategies with Cloud Adoption: Growing Use of Third-Party Partners

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud - Latin America, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In Latin America, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies to support their strategic growth. Digital transformation remains strong, with the cloud solidifying its role as a cornerstone of innovation and efficiency across various industries and critical business segments in the region.



Amid economic uncertainty, enterprises are focusing on cost optimization and long-term sustainability. To address this and other data governance tasks, as well as to delve into the world of AI, companies are turning to external partners at a faster pace than the global average to accelerate their journey toward full digitization.

Sustainability continues to gain importance, prompting businesses to adopt technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions while ensuring operational scalability and future-proofing their digital strategies. These insights are among the key findings of the 2024 Cloud User Survey of Latin American businesses.



This report analyzes data from respondents operating in the region's four largest markets: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.



Key Topics Covered:

Latin American Businesses Embrace AI and Cloud to Drive Growth

Businesses Focus on Efficiency and Innovation to Expand in Latin America

AI, Cloud, and Automation Lead the Way in Latin America's Investment Priorities

AI and ML Take Center Stage in Latin America

Data Growth Stabilizes for Most, While Expanding Rapidly for a Few

Latin American Companies Shift Strategies with Cloud Adoption

Latin America's Cloud Adoption Is Driving Growth and Global Competitiveness

Cloud-First Approach Grows as a Key to Agility and Competitiveness to Latin America's Digitalized Economies

Latin American Businesses Still Recognize Cloud as Key to Success

Public Cloud Slows as On-Premises, Private Solutions Expand Their Influence

Cloud Adoption Still Faces Security, Cost, and Talent Challenges

Cloud Users See the Most Benefits in Efficiency, Sustainability, and Flexibility Over AI Innovations

On-Premises Solutions Keep a Stronghold as a Strategic Choice in the Cloud Era

Managing Cloud Costs is a Growing Challenge for Latin American Companies

Companies Shift Focus to Cloud Cost Control, Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation

Businesses Pursue Long-Term Cost Optimization in the Cloud

Sustainability Drives Innovation and Competitiveness in Latin American Businesses

Balancing AI Adoption and Sustainability in Latin America

ESG Practices Gain Ground as Sustainability Becomes Central to Business Strategy

High Costs and Lack of Support Threaten to Hinder Sustainability Efforts in Latin America

Latin America's Growing Use of Third-Party Partners

Managed Service Providers Are Empowering Digital Transformation in Latin America

Latin American Businesses Turn to MSPs for Help as They Implement Complex Multicloud or Hybrid Environments

Cloud Cost Optimization and Mitigating Security Risks Lead Reasons for MSP Collaboration in Latin America

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

List of Exhibits

