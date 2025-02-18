Latin American Companies Shift Strategies with Cloud Adoption: Growing Use of Third-Party Partners

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud - Latin America, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Latin America, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies to support their strategic growth. Digital transformation remains strong, with the cloud solidifying its role as a cornerstone of innovation and efficiency across various industries and critical business segments in the region.
Amid economic uncertainty, enterprises are focusing on cost optimization and long-term sustainability. To address this and other data governance tasks, as well as to delve into the world of AI, companies are turning to external partners at a faster pace than the global average to accelerate their journey toward full digitization.
Sustainability continues to gain importance, prompting businesses to adopt technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions while ensuring operational scalability and future-proofing their digital strategies. These insights are among the key findings of the 2024 Cloud User Survey of Latin American businesses.
This report analyzes data from respondents operating in the region's four largest markets: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.
Key Topics Covered:
Latin American Businesses Embrace AI and Cloud to Drive Growth
- Businesses Focus on Efficiency and Innovation to Expand in Latin America
- AI, Cloud, and Automation Lead the Way in Latin America's Investment Priorities
- AI and ML Take Center Stage in Latin America
- Data Growth Stabilizes for Most, While Expanding Rapidly for a Few
Latin American Companies Shift Strategies with Cloud Adoption
- Latin America's Cloud Adoption Is Driving Growth and Global Competitiveness
- Cloud-First Approach Grows as a Key to Agility and Competitiveness to Latin America's Digitalized Economies
- Latin American Businesses Still Recognize Cloud as Key to Success
- Public Cloud Slows as On-Premises, Private Solutions Expand Their Influence
- Cloud Adoption Still Faces Security, Cost, and Talent Challenges
- Cloud Users See the Most Benefits in Efficiency, Sustainability, and Flexibility Over AI Innovations
- On-Premises Solutions Keep a Stronghold as a Strategic Choice in the Cloud Era
Managing Cloud Costs is a Growing Challenge for Latin American Companies
- Companies Shift Focus to Cloud Cost Control, Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation
- Businesses Pursue Long-Term Cost Optimization in the Cloud
Sustainability Drives Innovation and Competitiveness in Latin American Businesses
- Balancing AI Adoption and Sustainability in Latin America
- ESG Practices Gain Ground as Sustainability Becomes Central to Business Strategy
- High Costs and Lack of Support Threaten to Hinder Sustainability Efforts in Latin America
Latin America's Growing Use of Third-Party Partners
- Managed Service Providers Are Empowering Digital Transformation in Latin America
- Latin American Businesses Turn to MSPs for Help as They Implement Complex Multicloud or Hybrid Environments
- Cloud Cost Optimization and Mitigating Security Risks Lead Reasons for MSP Collaboration in Latin America
