Advance Solutions Partners with ServiceNow.org to Empower Nonprofits Through the 2025 Partnership for Good Grant

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advance Solutions is proud to collaborate with ServiceNow.org as part of the 2025 Partnership for Good Grant initiative. Now in its second cohort, this transformative program will provide four nonprofit organizations with technology donations, expert-led implementation, consulting services, and monetary grants, totaling up to $2 million in investment from ServiceNow and its partners.

The Partnership for Good Grant is designed to help nonprofits streamline operations, maximize resources, and expand their reach. Grant recipients will receive a free ServiceNow instance, software, licenses, and services valued at up to $250,000 over three years, along with 1,200 expert resource hours for implementation and a $100,000 direct monetary grant to support their mission.

Advance Solutions’ Shared Vision with ServiceNow for Nonprofits

Many nonprofits struggle with disconnected systems, high operational costs, and integration challenges, which hinder efficiency and impact. Advance Solutions is committed to providing the technology and expertise they need to overcome these barriers, allowing them to focus on their core mission.

“The ServiceNow.org Partnership for Good Grant’s goal is to equip nonprofits with our world-leading technology to drive real and lasting change. By joining forces with Advance Solutions, we can reach more nonprofits with our technology and impact the global nonprofit sector in new and meaningful ways,” shared Vanessa Smith, President of ServiceNow.org. “Together, we’re helping mission-driven organizations scale their efforts and create a future where nonprofits can completely focus on the work that matters most."

As part of this initiative, Advance Solutions is honored to lead the Disaster and Community Support Grant, dedicated to supporting underserved communities and strengthening disaster response efforts.

"Nonprofits are the backbone of our communities, and at Advance Solutions, we are committed to easing their operational burdens so they can focus on what truly matters—helping those in need,” said Gaurav Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer of Advance Solutions. “Through the ServiceNow.org Partnership for Good Grant, we are honored to support organizations making a real difference, ensuring they have the tools to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis."

By combining technology with nonprofit expertise, Advance Solutions and ServiceNow.org are enabling nonprofits to scale their impact and create lasting change. This partnership is not just about technology—it’s about empowering organizations to make a tangible difference where it matters most.

For more information, please visit www.advancesolutions.com .

About Advance Solutions

Advance Solutions (ADVANCE) is a pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner, recognized by Gartner and ISG Provider Lens for its expertise in ServiceNow consulting, implementation, and managed services. With over 1,000 successful implementations and a client base that includes more than 25% of Fortune 100 companies, ADVANCE is a trusted partner in IT, Employee, and Customer Workflow.

With more than 16 years of experience in the ServiceNow landscape and a team of 400+ certified experts operating across AMER, APAC, APJ, and EMEA, ADVANCE specializes in IT, Employee, and Customer Workflows, helping businesses optimize operations, enhance employee experiences, and improve service delivery.

As a certified Generative AI partner of ServiceNow, ADVANCE is at the forefront of AI-driven automation, IT operations optimization, and digital workflow transformation across industries such as Nonprofit, Healthcare, Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, and the Public Sector.

As a dedicated ServiceNow partner, Advance Solutions has built custom workflow applications tailored to nonprofit needs, addressing real-world challenges with solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and service delivery while driving digital transformation. Our team works closely with organizations to ensure they leverage technology for greater impact.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM.

For more information, visit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

