Global Uranium Completes Historic Data Compilation on Wyoming Uranium Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historic data compilation and geospatial mapping program on its Wyoming uranium projects. The work, conducted by Big Rock Exploration, provides a foundation for developing a drill targeting model across all five project areas.

The compilation involved digitizing neighboring claims, compiling historic geological and radiometric data, georeferencing access routes, and integrating key exploration datasets. Publicly available drill logs, surveys, and historic mine data were incorporated to refine the regional uranium exploration framework. This work supports the Company’s ability to identify high-priority targets and improve the efficiency of future exploration programs.

“With this historic data compilation phase complete, we now have the technical groundwork needed to advance our Wyoming projects to the next stage,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “By leveraging both historical and modern datasets, we are now better positioned to refine our drill targets and accelerate project development.”

With the historic data review now complete, the Company will turn its focus onto refining the roadmap to drilling. The next phase of work will involve reviewing exploration strategies to optimize targeting, assessing permitting considerations, and identifying the most effective geophysical techniques to enhance subsurface modeling. The Company is continuing to evaluate the potential use of magnetic and radiometric surveys to refine target areas further. Additional field-based validation work is planned to assess access routes and confirm site conditions for potential drilling.

The results of this program will be incorporated into Global Uranium’s exploration plans, with additional geophysical and geochemical surveys anticipated prior to initiating the permitting process. The Company remains committed to a data-driven exploration strategy, leveraging historical and modern datasets to maximize project potential.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

