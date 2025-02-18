ManTech Names John Lossing Vice President of Industry Compliance

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named John Lossing as Vice President of Industry Compliance, serving as lead liaison with the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) and Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA).

“For more than 25 years, John Lossing has demonstrated his outstanding performance in compliance management, government contract accounting, business ethics and regulatory compliance,” said Jay Romyn, ManTech Chief Accounting Officer. “His proven experience with DCAA and DCMA, the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Department of Defense FAR Supplement (DFARs) and Business Systems compliance make him ideal for this position with ManTech.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Lossing served as Vice President – Compliance at Health Net Federal Services, where he managed regulatory compliance and business ethics program activities. He also led regulatory compliance at Northrop Grumman and Mission Essential, and government accounting at General Dynamics.

Lossing earned his BS degree in Business Administration - Management Information Systems from the University of New Haven, West Haven, CT.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 56 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb17f39-a034-4d2c-99b7-e4fe6c7140b7