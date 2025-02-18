Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

WARRINGTON, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT) (“Windtree” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases, announces that its board of directors has approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. The Company’s stockholders approved the reverse stock split proposal at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on February 3, 2025. The stockholders granted the board of directors the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will become effective on February 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time (the “Effective Time”), and the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on February 21, 2025 at market open under the existing ticker symbol, “WINT.” The reverse stock split is intended to increase the price per share of the Company’s common stock to allow the Company to demonstrate compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, among other benefits.

As of the Effective Time, every fifty shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be combined into one share of common stock. The par value per share of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.001. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s equity awards, convertible securities and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price, and the number of shares authorized and reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “WINT” following the reverse stock split, with a new CUSIP number of 97382D 600. After the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced to approximately 700,000. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will receive a proportional cash payment.

The Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Registered stockholders holding pre-reverse stock split shares of common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-reverse stock split shares. Those stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in “street name” will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker’s particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today and in the Company’s definitive proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8, 2025.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases. Windtree’s portfolio of product candidates includes istaroxime, a Phase 2 candidate with SERCA2a activating properties for acute heart failure and associated cardiogenic shock, preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure and preclinical precision aPKCi inhibitor that are being developed for potential in rare and broad oncology applications. Windtree also has a licensing business model with partnership out-licenses currently in place.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investors

Windtree:

Eric Curtis

ecurtis@windtreetx.com