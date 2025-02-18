Franklin Electric Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $485.7 million, an increase of 3% to the prior year

Energy Systems and Distribution net sales increased 5% and 6%, respectively, while Water Systems net sales were flat

Operating income was $43.0 million with operating margin of 8.9%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.72

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $2.0 billion, a decrease of 2% to the prior year

Distribution net sales increased 2%, while Water Systems and Energy Systems net sales decreased 2% and 8%, respectively

Operating income was $243.6 million with operating margin of 12.1%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.86

Cash flows from operating activities were $261.4 million

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 net sales were $485.7 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $473.0 million. Fourth quarter 2024 operating income was $43.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 operating income of $50.8 million. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS was $0.72, versus EPS in the fourth quarter 2023 of $0.82.

Full year 2024 net sales were $2.0 billion, compared to full year 2023 net sales of $2.1 billion. Full year 2024 operating income was $243.6 million, compared to full year 2023 operating income of $262.4 million. Full year 2024 EPS was $3.86, versus EPS in the full year 2023 of $4.11.

“The fourth quarter marked a solid finish to a challenging year. Our results were driven by strong performance in our newly renamed Energy Systems segment. While we have worked through the elevated post-COVID backlogs at this time, underlying demand remains healthy, and we continue to execute on productivity initiatives as we align our businesses with the more normalized environment,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“Our resiliency is supported by the breadth of our global portfolio, which has proven to be a strategic asset as we closed out a year shaped by macroeconomic pressures. Order trends have improved, and with the support of a very healthy balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the year ahead. In 2025, our focus turns to driving revenue growth and margin expansion as we accelerate innovation and growth,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Results were driven by higher sales of groundwater products, water treatment products and all other surface products. These sales increases were offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record fourth quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $35.6 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $44.1 million.

Distribution net sales were $157.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and the incremental impact from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was $0.5 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $1.0 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $68.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $3.1 million or 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the fourth quarter 2024 was a record for any fourth quarter at $24.7 million. Fourth quarter 2023 Energy Systems operating income was $19.4 million. The Company has changed the name of the Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to reflect its diverse portfolio and growth strategy, as well as to better reflect the markets and customers served by the segment.

Cash Flow

The Company ended 2024 with a cash balance of $220.5 million, an increase of $135.5 million compared to the end of 2023. Net cash flows from operating activities for 2024 were $261.4 million versus $315.7 million in the same period in 2023. Cash flow in 2023 benefitted from actions the Company took to improve working capital including inventory reductions as its supply chain resiliency and lead times improved during the year.

2024 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2025 sales including the impact of its recently announced acquisitions to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.25.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Ended Fiscal Year End December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 485,745 $ 472,970 $ 2,021,341 $ 2,065,133 Cost of sales 321,505 312,961 1,304,061 1,368,125 Gross profit 164,240 160,009 717,280 697,008 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 117,846 108,825 470,136 433,476 Restructuring expense 3,360 356 3,499 1,091 Operating income 43,034 50,828 243,645 262,441 Interest expense (1,339 ) (1,481 ) (6,319 ) (11,790 ) Other income, net 630 1,831 1,339 3,696 Foreign exchange expense, net (1,590 ) (4,026 ) (6,818 ) (12,124 ) Income before income taxes 40,735 47,152 231,847 242,223 Income tax expense 6,443 8,322 50,238 47,489 Net income $ 34,292 $ 38,830 $ 181,609 $ 194,734 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (637 ) (281 ) (1,300 ) (1,462 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 33,655 $ 38,549 $ 180,309 $ 193,272 Income per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.83 $ 3.92 $ 4.17 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 3.86 $ 4.11





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,540 $ 84,963 Receivables (net) 226,826 222,418 Inventories 483,875 508,696 Other current assets 32,950 37,718 Total current assets 964,191 853,795 Property, plant, and equipment, net 223,566 229,739 Lease right-of-use Assets, net 62,637 57,014 Goodwill and other assets 570,212 587,574 Total assets $ 1,820,606 $ 1,728,122 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 157,046 $ 152,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 139,989 104,949 Current lease liability 18,878 17,316 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 117,814 12,355 Total current liabilities 433,727 287,039 Long-term debt 11,622 88,056 Long-term lease liability 43,304 38,549 Income taxes payable non-current - 4,837 Deferred income taxes 10,193 29,461 Employee benefit plans 29,808 35,973 Other long-term liabilities 22,118 33,914 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,224 1,145 Total equity 1,268,610 1,209,148 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,820,606 $ 1,728,122





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 181,609 $ 194,734 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,073 52,260 Non-cash lease expense 21,438 18,852 Share-based compensation 12,061 10,133 Other (13,327 ) 10,259 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (17,045 ) 19,150 Inventory 10,889 48,176 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,285 (23,085 ) Operating leases (21,129 ) (18,874 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (3,870 ) (2,902 ) Other 19,369 7,007 Net cash flows from operating activities 261,353 315,710 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (41,682 ) (41,415 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,182 1,494 Acquisitions and investments (5,201 ) (34,831 ) Other investing activities 73 463 Net cash flows from investing activities (45,628 ) (74,289 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 29,235 (115,529 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,204 9,193 Purchases of common stock (61,041 ) (43,332 ) Dividends paid (46,876 ) (41,723 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (2,591 ) (802 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (74,069 ) (192,193 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,079 ) (10,055 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 135,577 39,173 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,963 45,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 220,540 $ 84,963

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary



Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter United

States Latin Europe,

Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy** Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q4 2023 $161.2 $46.6 $45.5 $26.3 $279.6 $65.7 $148.0 ($20.3 ) $473.0 Q4 2024 $158.5 $44.3 $49.7 $27.1 $279.6 $68.8 $157.2 ($19.9 ) $485.7 Change ($2.7 ) ($2.3 ) $4.2 $0.8 $0.0 $3.1 $9.2 $0.4 $12.7 % Change -2 % -5 % 9 % 3 % 0 % 5 % 6 % 3 % Foreign currency translation, net* ($0.4 ) ($5.5 ) ($0.8 ) ($0.8 ) ($7.5 ) $0.0 $0.0 ($7.5 ) % Change 0 % -12 % -2 % -3 % -3 % 0 % 0 % 2 % Acquisitions $3.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $3.1 $0.0 $4.0 $7.1 % Change 2 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 3 % 2 % Volume/Price ($5.4 ) $3.2 $5.0 $1.6 $4.4 $3.1 $5.2 $0.4 $13.1 % Change -3 % 7 % 11 % 6 % 2 % 5 % 4 % -2 % 3 %





Net Sales For the Full Year United

States Latin Europe,

Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy** Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated FY 2023 $744.4 $174.2 $198.3 $86.8 $1,203.7 $296.5 $673.3 ($108.4 ) $2,065.1 FY 2024 $708.5 $170.9 $211.4 $93.2 $1,184.0 $273.7 $685.5 ($121.9 ) $2,021.3 Change ($35.9 ) ($3.3 ) $13.1 $6.4 ($19.7 ) ($22.8 ) $12.2 ($13.5 ) ($43.8 ) % Change -5 % -2 % 7 % 7 % -2 % -8 % 2 % -2 % Foreign currency translation, net* ($0.9 ) ($9.7 ) ($6.3 ) ($2.4 ) ($19.3 ) $0.0 $0.0 ($19.3 ) % Change 0 % -6 % -3 % -3 % -2 % 0 % 0 % -1 % Acquisitions $17.6 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $17.6 $0.0 $17.1 $34.7 % Change 2 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 3 % 2 % Volume/Price ($52.6 ) $6.4 $19.4 $8.8 ($18.0 ) ($22.8 ) ($4.9 ) ($13.5 ) ($59.2 ) % Change -7 % 4 % 10 % 10 % -1 % -8 % -1 % 12 % -3 %

*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

** Recognizing the Company’s diverse portfolio and growth strategy, it renamed its Fueling Systems segment to Energy Systems to better reflect the markets and customers served by this business.



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary