Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Appoints Al Ford as Chief Commercial Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd. (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today that Al Ford is joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Ford will be responsible for advancing sales strategies and leading the Kestra commercial team.

“We are pleased to welcome Al to the team,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer at Kestra. “With significant experience managing strategic sales and commercial operations, he brings valuable knowledge, perspective, and leadership to our organization. Al also has deep experience in the underlying defibrillation technologies that are central to the ASSURE® system. We are confident that he will be an impactful addition as we continue to drive adoption of our lifesaving system.”

Mr. Ford brings 20 years of experience in MedTech organizations to his new role at Kestra. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Axonics where he led the development and execution of their commercialization strategy. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiac Science Corporation.

“I am honored to join Kestra in a commercial leadership role that aligns seamlessly with my experience,” said Mr. Ford. "The innovative Cardiac Recovery System® portfolio, and its ability to positively impact the lives of a meaningfully underserved patient population, were significant factors in my decision to join Kestra. I look forward to working with the team to execute on our commitment to patients and their prescribers.”

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using diagnostic monitoring and therapeutic technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. Kestra was founded in 2014 by leaders from the external (AED) and implantable (ICD) defibrillation industries. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

