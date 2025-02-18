Safepoint Holdings Migrates to Duck Creek OnDemand to Drive Operational Efficiency and Growth

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced that Safepoint Holdings (“Safepoint”) is live on Duck Creek OnDemand. Safepoint Holdings operates three platforms, Safepoint Insurance Company, Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange and Manatee Insurance Exchange, with collectively over 200,000 policyholders in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf. This transition marks a significant milestone for Safepoint as it enhances its capabilities to serve the coastal regions of the United States with superior property and casualty insurance offerings.

“Transitioning to Duck Creek OnDemand is a strategic move that positions us for continued growth and innovation,” said Gus Fernandez, Chief Underwriting Officer at Safepoint Holdings. “With this implementation, we are confident in our ability to offer our policyholders enhanced service and peace of mind, while also driving operational efficiencies that allow us to adapt quickly to market changes.”

With this migration, Safepoint can now access Duck Creek Policy and Billing to streamline operations, automate processes, and deliver superior customer service. This modernized approach supports Safepoint’s expansion goals and their commitment to providing independent insurance agents with robust tools to serve customers effectively.

“Safepoint continues to offer comprehensive insurance solutions to coastal communities within the U.S. and Duck Creek is committed to helping them improve their operational efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “By leveraging our cloud-based platform, Safepoint ensures they remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of their policyholders.”

Duck Creek’s premier delivery partner, Aggne, led the implementation project to ensure Safepoint quickly and successfully migrated to Duck Creek OnDemand, a cloud-based solution that eliminates the need for on-premises maintenance and allows for seamless scalability.

"Safepoint’s successful cloud migration to Duck Creek OnDemand underscores Aggne’s expertise in digital transformations and intellectual property investments to solve our clients’ most complex challenges,” said Asha Kalidindi, CEO of Aggne Global, Inc. “Our award-winning Duck Creek capabilities enabled Safepoint to successfully migrate multiple Duck Creek versions, while launching two new writing companies and expanding into multiple states. Aggne migrated over 400,000 historical policy records in a record-setting eight months, utilizing SwiftUpgrade. Safepoint is now able to reduce operational costs, scale with resiliency, and accelerate the launch of new products to meet the needs of their growing customer base.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

About Safepoint Holdings

Founded in 2013, Safepoint Holdings, Inc., is a seasoned property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with a successful 11-year track record. The business strategy is to combine sophisticated actuarial analytics and risk management expertise to provide better value to individuals and businesses in underserved U.S. coastal and other catastrophe-prone property markets. Safepoint Holdings is responsible for the management and operations of three insurance carriers – Safepoint Insurance Company, Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, and Manatee Insurance Exchange – with a combined policyholder surplus of $150 million.

About Aggne Global, Inc

‍‍Aggne, a Wipro company, Duck Creek’s Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for 2024 is a global solutions provider for insurance carriers and insurtechs to enable market and distribution channel expansion and rapid product development. As an industry leader in digital systems integration and cloud transformation, Aggne is uniquely positioned to deliver cost effective solutions in support of client’s strategic goals. For more information, please visit www.aggne.com.

