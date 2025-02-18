UMeWorld Limited Announces Groundbreaking Study Published in the Journal of Lipid Research, Highlighting the Benefits of Low Triglyceride DAGola Cooking Oil for Athletes

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) is pleased to announce the publication of a groundbreaking clinical study in the Journal of Lipid Research, titled “Lipidomics and Metabolomics Investigation into the Effect of DAG Dietary Intervention on Hyperuricemia in Athletes.” The study demonstrates the significant health benefits of DAGola-branded diacylglycerol (DAG) cooking oil, revealing its potential role in managing hyperuricemia (HUA) and reducing the risk of related health problems such as gout, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This pioneering research is the first to explore the effects of a DAG-enriched diet specifically for athletes, who, despite being physically active, can still be prone to elevated uric acid levels, a condition that increases the risk of metabolic diseases. The study found that incorporating DAGola cooking oil into the athletes' diets led to a notable reduction in uric acid levels, suggesting its potential to not only improve performance but also support long-term health.

Key Findings from the Study:

Comprehensive Lipidomics and Metabolomics Analysis: Researchers analyzed over 1,000 types of fats and metabolites in athletes' blood to determine the effects of the DAG diet. Results showed improved blood lipid profiles and metabolic health markers in those consuming DAGola oil.





Significant Reduction in Uric Acid Levels: Athletes who responded positively to the DAG diet experienced a notable drop in serum uric acid levels, a key factor in preventing gout and other metabolic disorders. Non-responders showed no such changes, highlighting the personalized health benefits of DAGola oil.





Healthier Blood Profiles: The DAG diet contributed to lower triglycerides, healthier fat levels in the blood, and reduced oxidative stress caused by free radicals, which are linked to muscle recovery and inflammation.





Improved Waste Processing: Athletes on the DAG diet demonstrated enhanced metabolic processing of waste products like ammonia, which can otherwise lead to fatigue and decreased performance.





Sustained Benefits Over Time: Reductions in serum triglycerides and uric acid levels remained significant throughout the intervention period, indicating that continued use of DAGola cooking oil may help maintain these health benefits.



Published in the highly respected Journal of Lipid Research, this study brings scientific rigor to the health claims surrounding DAGola cooking oil. Enriched with diacylglycerol (DAG), a lipid compound that metabolizes faster than traditional triglycerides, DAGola oil provides a healthier cooking option for athletes, offering quick energy without the metabolic stress associated with higher triglyceride oils.

DAG-based oil has been well-researched since 2000, with numerous clinical trials demonstrating its benefits in improving fat metabolism, reducing triglyceride levels, and supporting cardiovascular health. The findings from this latest study reinforce the existing body of research, further validating DAGola’s role in promoting metabolic health and athletic performance.

By reducing uric acid levels and improving blood fat profiles, DAGola oil could help prevent common conditions like gout, heart disease, and kidney problems - issues that could otherwise compromise performance and long-term health.

Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld Limited, said: "We are incredibly excited by the findings published in the Journal of Lipid Research, which provide valuable scientific validation of DAGola cooking oil’s health benefits for athletes. This research highlights the potential for DAGola oil to improve key health markers like uric acid and triglycerides, ultimately helping athletes achieve better performance and long-term wellness. Our team is proud to lead the way in producing products that support healthier lifestyles, and we’re thrilled to see the positive impact DAGola oil is having on athletes' health. As the study suggests, small dietary changes - like switching to DAGola cooking oil - can have a big impact on health. UMeWorld is excited to continue pioneering research that helps individuals live healthier, more active lives.”

