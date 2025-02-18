AstraBit Emerges as an Advanced Crypto Trading and Portfolio Management Platform

Dover, DE, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstraBit, a U.S.-based, veteran-owned crypto trading bot platform, offers innovative tools designed to enhance digital asset trading.



Some analysts speculate that regulatory changes could impact the digital assets sector. With the digital assets sector evolving and increasing interest in automated solutions, AstraBit provides traders with tools to navigate both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) seamlessly.

AstraBit provides algorithmic trading tools designed to enhance efficiency by automating strategies. It also has a portfolio management tool enabling investors to monitor digital assets across multiple exchanges, with advanced performance metrics to help evaluate the effectiveness of strategies and support data-driven decisions.





One of AstraBit’s key differentiators is its integration with both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allowing traders to access and execute trades across multiple platforms. Unlike many trading solutions that primarily focus on centralized exchanges, AstraBit enables access to CEXs and DEXs, including Hyperliquid, WOOFi Pro, and ApeX, giving users greater control over their assets.

AstraBit also offers a Freemium model, where users can accumulate credits from trading fees and apply them toward AstraBit products, expanding access to automated trading solutions for traders of varying experience levels.

The platform serves a diverse audience, from retail investors exploring automated trading to institutions and professional traders seeking to monetize their strategies.



"AstraBit offers traders a streamlined way to access advanced trading tools and manage their portfolios across both centralized and decentralized exchanges," said Nicholas Bentivoglio, CEO of AstraBit. "Our goal is to make algorithmic and automated trading more accessible while providing a seamless, data-driven experience for crypto traders of all levels."

AstraBit is currently expanding its features and partnerships as part of its growth strategy, with additional features set to roll out before the end of March. It has already formed strategic partnerships, including its integration as a pre-loaded app on Finnovant's blockchain-based smartphone, Phēnix X.

AstraBit continues expanding its user base in response to increased interest in automated trading solutions across North America, the Asia-Pacific region, and the European Union (EU).

About AstraBit

AstraBit provides a comprehensive, user-friendly trading platform that allows investors to manually or automatically trade on multiple exchanges worldwide. Its customizable trading bots let users define their investment objectives and trading preferences to enhance efficiency.

Founded by Nicholas Bentivoglio, Lindsey Barrus, and Wesley Rollings, AstraBit was created to provide an intuitive platform for strategy automation, portfolio management, and enhanced trading analytics.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Automated trading does not guarantee profitability. Users should conduct their own research and assess their risk tolerance before engaging in trading activities.



