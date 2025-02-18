Kratos Successfully Launches Second Erinyes™ Hypersonic Test Bed in MDA’s HTB-2 Mission

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, announced today that Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) supported the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in a successful flight of Kratos’ Erinyes™ Hypersonic Test Bed, in January 2025, from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility (WFF) in Virginia. This successful flight of Erinyes™ expanded the vehicle’s performance envelope and demonstrated the utility of the platform as a low-cost, rapidly configurable test bed for hypersonic experimentation supporting U.S. Department of Defense initiatives.





The exercise, designated Hypersonic Test Bed-2 (HTB-2), demonstrated new onboard technologies and enabled valuable data collection that will be used for design validation and evaluation of current and future technologies.

“Kratos is leading the way in U.S. hypersonic research by affordably and repeatably providing real flight test opportunities to researchers, allowing them to gain valuable experience in relevant conditions and push the Technology Readiness Levels of their products higher. Our low-cost ErinyesTM hypersonic vehicle enables incremental high-speed testing of advanced technologies for next generation weapon systems and interceptors without adding unnecessary risk to programs of record,” stated Dave Carter, President of Kratos DRSS. “The Kratos team is proud to continue lending our expertise to providing innovative hypersonic products and flight-testing to advance technologies in support of our nation and our warfighters.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “The Kratos ErinyesTM low-cost hypersonic vehicle had another successful flight with our long-time MDA and Navy partners. Our successes have proven the thesis that hypersonic capabilities can be affordable and rapidly developed and deployed, advancing U.S. readiness. The MDA and United States Navy truly lean forward with ready to fly today systems, technologies and relevant capabilities, and Kratos sincerely values our relationship and the focus on affordability and moving fast for the benefit of our country’s National Security.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

