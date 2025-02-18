Harsco Environmental Secures Contract with İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), today announced the signing of a contract with İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ) in İzmir, Turkey. The contract marks another significant milestone in Harsco Environmental's commitment to providing innovative solutions for the steel industry, further expanding its growth within Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harsco Environmental will perform under furnace digging services for two electric arc furnaces at İDÇ. This collaboration coincides with the commissioning of İDÇ's second electric arc furnace, further solidifying the partnership between the two companies. This is Harsco Environmental’s second contract in the İzmir region of Turkey.

"We are thrilled to start a new partnership with İDÇ and support their operations with our innovative solutions," said Harsco Environmental’s Regional President of Europe, Stéphane Boissinot. “This contract underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our steel industry clients."

"We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our production capabilities," said Hasan Acar at İDÇ. "Harsco Environmental’s expertise and focus on innovative solutions align perfectly with our operational goals as we commission our second electric arc furnace."

İDÇ is a prominent player in Turkey's steel manufacturing sector. The company produces a wide range of products, including construction iron, billets, blooms, and ribbed rebar for various applications.

For more information about Harsco Environmental and its solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com .

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com .