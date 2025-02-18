Electrify Expo Expands in 2025 with New Cities, More Demos and Next-Level Experiences

North America's premier electric vehicle festival returns for its biggest year yet, adding Chicago and Dallas to its eight-city tour

For the first time, attendees can choose from five ticket options, each tailored to enhance the experience for every type of EV shopper

New experiences, including the #EVRealityCheck Stage, alongside interactive demo zones like the Solar Zone, EV Charging Zone, Sim Zone, RC Zone and more



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is gearing up for its most exciting season yet in 2025. After a record breaking tour in 2024, Electrify Expo is expanding again, adding two major markets, Chicago and Dallas, to its eight city lineup. In addition to the new stops, attendees can look forward to expanded interactive zones and immersive experiences that showcase the latest advancements in electric mobility, charging and clean energy.

"I have seen a massive increase in EV curiosity over recent months,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo. “US consumers appear eager to experience EVs and the best way to turn curious prospects into converts is with firsthand experiences, and that’s exactly what we do at Electrify Expo. We’ve become the 21st century Auto Mall jammed with attendees cross-shopping electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, scooters and more.”

New for 2025

Premium Ticket Experiences for Attendees: For the first time, Electrify Expo is offering five ticket options tailored to various needs and experiences.

General Admission Pass : All day access to the festival and demo experiences.

: All day access to the festival and demo experiences. HeadStart Pass: Get early access to explore the festival an hour before general admission.

Get early access to explore the festival an hour before general admission. Dash Pass : Skip the lines with priority access to participating demo zones.

: Skip the lines with priority access to participating demo zones. Power Pack : The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience.

: The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience. VIP Pass: Enjoy exclusive perks like premium lounge access, dash pass access, complimentary Electrify Expo merch, and VIP early entry.



New Interactive Zones and Experiences: Building on its mission to provide hands-on EV experiences, Electrify Expo is unveiling new attractions in 2025.

EVRealityCheck Stage Powered by GreenCars : Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real world data and interactive Q&A sessions.

: Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real world data and interactive Q&A sessions. Electric Avenue : Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands.

: Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands. The Solar Zone : Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers and installers and learn how Solar can power your home and EV…all while saving money.

: Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers and installers and learn how Solar can power your home and EV…all while saving money. EV Charging Zone : Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure and range with interactive demonstrations.

: Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure and range with interactive demonstrations. SIM Zone : Test your driving skills on high performance racing simulators in a hyper realistic setting.

: Test your driving skills on high performance racing simulators in a hyper realistic setting. Electric Stunt Zone : Watch pro riders push electric motorcycles to their limits in thrilling live performances at select locations.

: Watch pro riders push electric motorcycles to their limits in thrilling live performances at select locations. LEV Zone : Experience the benefits of light electric vehicles, including UTVs, side by sides and modern electric golf carts.

: Experience the benefits of light electric vehicles, including UTVs, side by sides and modern electric golf carts. RC Zone: Race high speed electric powered RC cars on tracks built for head to head competition.

2025 tour schedule:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 18-19: New York, NY

For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

