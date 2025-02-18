Zayo Achieves Record-breaking 1 Tb/s Transmission on Live North American Network with Infinera’s ICE7 Coherent Optical Solution

DENVER and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zayo and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the successful completion of a live network trial using Infinera’s ICE7 , a seventh-generation embedded optical engine, to deliver 1 Tb/s single 150GHz wavelength transmission over 1,391 kilometers (km) on a major North American route between Sacramento, CA and Salt Lake City. This achievement will enable Zayo to deliver a record-setting 32 terabits of C-Band capacity across this link, with the ability to double bandwidth to 64 terabits with L-Band. Powered by Infinera’s innovative ICE7 optical engine, this trial signals a major industry milestone, demonstrating the power and ability of Infinera’s ICE7 and Zayo’s state-of-the-art network to rapidly and cost-effectively address the increasing capacity demands of AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise needs.

Zayo operates the largest independent network, spanning 132,000 route miles in North America alone, and one of the largest and most modern 400G networks in North America. The success of the trial demonstrates Zayo’s ability to seamlessly integrate innovative new solutions like Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine into its industry-leading network to deliver the highest capacity, speed, and efficiency to meet the growing demands of its customers.

Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine features a 5-nm CMOS DSP and leverages the latest generation of advanced high-speed optics to deliver high-baud-rate (140+ Gbaud) and single-wavelength transmission of up to 1.2 Tb/s, highlighting the improved capacity-reach and significantly reduced cost per bit, power consumption, and footprint of coherent optical transport.

“With the rapid growth in capacity needs due to high-bandwidth applications like AI, Zayo actively seeks innovative solutions to deliver superior performance of our network by increasing capacity, capability, and reach. This successful test highlights how Zayo’s network is, and will continue to be, well positioned to easily meet increasing customer demands,” said Aaron Werley, SVP of Engineering at Zayo. “We are pleased with the performance of Infinera’s ICE7 optical engine. Technology like this that can easily integrate into our existing infrastructure is critical to Zayo's mission to expand and create capacity across North America in support of our customers' critical connectivity needs.”

“The success of this trial marks a major accomplishment for Infinera as it underscores the power of ICE7’s ability to transmit 1 Tb/s high-baud-rate signals across a significant distance, which will be instrumental in driving down network operator costs while meeting the rapidly growing bandwidth demands of their customers,” said Paul Crann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems, at Infinera.

