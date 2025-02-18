Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks Strengthen Casino Ad Tech Leadership with Strategic Equity Investment

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions today announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Context Networks, Inc., a programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver advertising solutions for the gaming industry, through a $500,000 equity swap. This agreement establishes minority stakes in each other's companies, reinforcing their shared vision for innovation in casino advertising technology and the growing market for targeted, data-driven direct marketing and advertising solutions in gaming environments.

With this investment, Mobiquity Technologies gains an ownership position in Context Networks, while Context Networks secures a stake in Mobiquity Technologies, a premier data intelligence and ad tech platform. The move underscores mutual confidence in the future of targeted advertising within casinos, an emerging market that both companies aim to shape.

The digital advertising landscape within the gaming and casino sectors is experiencing significant growth, presenting substantial opportunities for companies like Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks. According to a report by Statista, global video game advertising revenue is projected to nearly double from $70 billion in 2022 to $137 billion by 2027, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14%.

This upward trend is further supported by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), which found that 86% of advertisers acknowledge the growing importance of gaming advertising, with 40% planning to increase their budgets in this area.

“This strategic investment underscores our commitment to revolutionizing casino advertising by integrating AI-powered programmatic advertising,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “By deepening our partnership with Context Networks, we aim to harness the untapped potential within the casino gaming sector, delivering data-driven ad intelligence that enhances player experiences and creates new revenue opportunities for operators.”

Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks, added: “Our partnership with Mobiquity represents a powerful opportunity to advance digital advertising within gaming environments. By investing in each other, we are deepening our commitment to building an ecosystem that benefits both casino operators and advertisers.”

The strategic equity swap marks another step in the companies’ broader collaboration, following recent successful deployments of their ad tech solutions in casino environments. This move positions both firms to accelerate growth and expand market reach in programmatic gaming and digital advertising.

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, AdHere, and MobiExchange, the company offers innovative programmatic advertising technologies, consumer behavior insights, and automated ad management systems. Mobiquity Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, political, automotive, gaming, hospitality and entertainment. For more information, visit https://www.mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net

