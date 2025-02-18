PubMatic to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Monday March 3, 2025. Management will participate in a webcasted fire-side chat at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit on Tuesday March 4, 2025. Management will participate in a webcasted fire-side chat at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available in the “Events” section of PubMatic’s investor relations website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/news-events/investor-calendar. The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

