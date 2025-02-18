ALX Oncology to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 5, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day webcast on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET. The virtual webcast event will focus on information and updates related to the company’s pipeline, lead investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept, as well as business and financial updates.

R&D Day Webcast Information

The ALX Oncology virtual R&D Day will be webcast live and a replay will be available after the event by visiting the “Investors” section of ALX Oncology’s website and selecting “Events and Presentations.”

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Access: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yfucf8t5



About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant

ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:

Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.

audrafriis@sambrown.com

(917) 519-9577