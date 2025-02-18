Integer to Present at Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investor Conference and KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Integer will participate at the 2025 Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, to be held March 3-5, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Integer will participate at the 2025 KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, to be held virtually March 18-19, 2025. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

