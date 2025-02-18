Rujo Boots Steps into a New Era of Ecommerce with Nogin’s Fully Managed Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin, a pioneer in fully managed ecommerce, today announced its partnership with Rujo Boots, a leading exotic leather boot brand known for its meticulous craftsmanship and modern comfort. As one of the fastest-growing names in Western wear, Rujo Boots sought a partner who could help scale their ecommerce operations, optimize performance, and sustain their rapid growth in a highly competitive market.

Founded on a passion for craftsmanship and authenticity, Rujo Boots delivers premium, handmade cowboy boots and refined accessories and apparel that honor tradition while embracing modern comfort and style. Designed in Dallas and handcrafted in León, Mexico—the Cowboy Boot Capital of the World—each pair of Rujo boots reflects over two centuries of Western bootmaking heritage. Using only the finest leathers and exotic hides, Rujo blends time-honored techniques with contemporary features like CloudWalk memory foam insoles and Goodyear Welt construction. The result is a collection of elegant, durable boots that offer exceptional quality at a price that makes true craftsmanship accessible to everyone.

A Partner for Growth

“Rujo Boots isn’t just a Western footwear brand—it’s a testament to craftsmanship, heritage, and authenticity,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Nogin. “They’ve built a reputation for delivering handcrafted, exotic leather boots that embody both tradition and modern comfort, all at a price point that resonates with today’s discerning shopper. Rujo came to us with a clear vision for growth but needed a partner who could execute across the entire spectrum of ecommerce. By integrating our Intelligent Commerce solutions and expert team, we’ve helped Rujo not only grow but also thrive in a competitive market.”

Through this partnership, Rujo Boots now delivers an elevated shopping experience that matches the craftsmanship of its products, ensuring its customers enjoy both style and substance.

Transforming the Rujo Boots Experience

By leveraging Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and end-to-end management, Rujo Boots has been able to:

Optimize site performance: Nogin redesigned and rebuilt Rujo’s existing Shopify Plus platform, enhancing the user experience, streamlining navigation, and improving search optimization, resulting in a 54% year-over-year increase in conversion rates.

Boost sales growth: D2C sales have increased by more than 40% year-over-year, fueled by Nogin’s data-driven approach to performance marketing and retention strategies.

Reduce acquisition costs: Advertising expenses as a percentage of sales have decreased by more than 25%, delivering sustainable growth for the brand.

“Our mission is to redefine comfort and style in Western wear, and Nogin has given us the tools and expertise to do just that,” said George Baker Sr., Operating Partner at Rujo Boots. “Their comprehensive approach to ecommerce management has elevated our online presence and enabled us to deliver an exceptional shopping experience to our customers.”

For more information about Nogin, please visit www.nogin.com .

Discover Rujo Boots at www.rujoboots.com.

About Rujo Boots

Rujo Boots crafts premium and exotic leather boots, quality accessories, and refined Western apparel for the modern consumer. Designed in Dallas, Texas, and handmade in León, Mexico (the Cowboy Boot Capital of the World), Rujo's products are delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps across the United States, providing high-value goods at a better price. Committed to quality and craftsmanship through production to customer communication, Rujo celebrates its community of enthusiasts who share their passion for Western wear and the confidence and comfort they discover in their purchases. Find out more at rujoboots.com .

About Nogin

Nogin , a pioneer in fully managed ecommerce, delivers enterprise-class technology, strategy, and services that empower brands to achieve scalable growth with predictable costs and exceptional online experiences. Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology, designed for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands, is a proprietary, cloud-based solution built to optimize every aspect of the ecommerce lifecycle. Nogin offers zero upfront costs for replatforming and can have brands live in under 60 days. With experts in every facet of ecommerce functioning as an extension of a brand’s team, Nogin provides end-to-end management that frees businesses to focus on their core operations while seamlessly running their ecommerce operations. With a proven track record of success, Nogin partners with a variety of well-known D2C and B2B brands to deliver superior results. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Inquiries:

contact@nogin.com