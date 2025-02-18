In Wake of Sharp Uptick in Judicial Threats, Ironwall by Incogni Offers Complimentary Protective Services to Judges

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following recent threats against Judge Paul Engelmayer, whose personal information was posted online after his ruling against the Trump administration on federal database access, Ironwall by Incogni is calling for urgent action to protect federal judges from exposure to personal threats. To support this effort, the company is offering its Ironwall data protection service to current federal judges free of charge for three months when signing up by March 10, 2025.

“Despite the heightened risks faced by members of the judiciary, the vast majority of federal judges remain unprotected from the increasing weaponization of personal data,” said Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall. "The rapid spread of home addresses, contact details, and personal threats online is a serious security risk. Yet, unlike other public officials, most judges have little to no protection from this kind of exposure. This is unacceptable."

The Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University has raised the alarm, highlighting how judges are now under attack more frequently and with greater intensity than ever before. The current crisis stems from the ease with which personal information can be found and weaponized against them. As Judge Engelmayer’s case demonstrates, a single decision can trigger a deluge of threats, with bad actors leveraging social media and data broker sites to expose judges and their families to potential harm.

Proactive Privacy Protection

Ironwall provides a comprehensive privacy protection solution specifically designed for at-risk professionals, including judges, court officials, and law enforcement. The service actively removes judges’ personal data from public databases, reducing their online footprint and minimizing the risk of targeted harassment. Unlike traditional privacy protection services, Ironwall employs continuous, real-time monitoring to ensure that removed information does not resurface.

The Ironwall service features:

Daily Data Scans: Continuous monitoring and removal of personal information from data brokers and search engines.

Continuous monitoring and removal of personal information from data brokers and search engines. Identity Protection Tools: VPN access, email aliasing, and VoIP number masking to shield personal data.

VPN access, email aliasing, and VoIP number masking to shield personal data. Legal Compliance Support: Ensuring that any exposed data is removed in accordance with state and federal privacy laws.



Federal judges are encouraged to request access to the Ironwall service here.

Urgent Need for Legislation & Institutional Support

While Ironwall provides immediate and effective protection, the broader issue remains: most federal judges lack institutional safeguards against personal data exposure. Current federal protections are limited, leaving judges to navigate privacy threats on their own. Ironwall is urging policymakers, judicial organizations, and law enforcement to push for stronger protections and data privacy legislation to prevent further harm.

"No judge should have to weigh their personal safety against their duty to uphold the law," added Zayas. "It is imperative that we act now to ensure their security, both online and offline."

Ironwall is committed to standing with the judiciary and those who uphold the rule of law. To learn more about how to help protect judicial officers, visit ironwall.com.

For further insights into the risks judges face and how we can mitigate them, download our latest white paper: “The Weaponization of Privacy: Why It Will Get Worse, and How You Can Stop It”

