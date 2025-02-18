Karolinska Developments portfolio company Promimic publishes positive results on reduction of bacteria growth on HAnano Surface

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 18 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Promimic has published positive results showing a reduction of bacterial growth on the company’s implant surface HAnano Surface. The results are published in the Journal of Functional Biomaterials.

Promimic has previously seen an effect on reduced adhesion of bacteria on HAnano Surface, but the recent results also show a reduction of bacterial growth. The results indicate that the effect is bacteriostatic (hinders growth) and not bactericide (germicidal), which can decrease the risk of bacterial resistance.

The results are based on in vitro tests on gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria on HAnano Surface, showing a reduction between 33-46 percent on the bacterial strains S. epidermidis and P. aeruginosa, which are common in implant infections.

”Bacterial infections associated with dental and orthopedic implants are a serious problem and there is a great need for implants that promote healing and reduce the risk of bacterial growth. Our portfolio company Promimic clearly demonstrates the benefits that surface modification can bring to implant treatment in healthcare and for the individual patient,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Promimic develops and markets HAnano Surface, a unique, nanometer-thin surface treatment that aims to improve the anchorage and healing of orthopedic and dental implants into bone tissue. The technology is well established and has so far been applied to over 1,8 million implants in clinical use around the world.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in Promimic, including indirect ownership by KDev Investments, amounts to 14% (2% and 12%, respectively).

Link to the publication: https://www.mdpi.com/2079-4983/16/2/66

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

