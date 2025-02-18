Solidus Resources, LLC Announces Publication of an EIS by the U.S. BLM for its Spring Valley Gold Project in Nevada

RENO, Nev., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidus Resources, LLC (“Solidus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) on the Spring Valley Project (“Spring Valley” or the "Project") located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Publication of Environmental Impact Statement

Solidus is pleased to announce that the application for Federal approval is complete, and the government has prepared and published an EIS on the Spring Valley project. The EIS shows there are no unmitigated significant impacts and final Project approval is on track for issuance in Q2 2025.

The publishing of an EIS marks a major procedural milestone in the advancement and permitting process for the Project. It results from multiple years of consultation and engagement with the federal and state governments and local community and incorporates several optimizations completed and reflected in the Spring Valley Feasibility Study that improve environmental and operational performance.

The Project is expected to deliver substantial economic and environmental benefits to the region, providing significant jobs to the local population during construction and operations, in addition to existing and planned local community engagement initiatives.

Isser Elishis, Chairman and CEO of Waterton Mining (100% owner of Solidus) commented, “We are thrilled to announce the publishing of the EIS for Spring Valley. This was the result of substantial work and tireless collaboration from our internal team and specialized consultants, and I express my sincerest gratitude to everyone involved in the process and look forward to continued collaboration as we move ahead to final permitting and eventual construction in the second half of this year. Together with the upcoming completion of our Feasibility Study, the publishing of an EIS is one of the key permitting milestones for Spring Valley and will be followed by the final Project approval which is on track for issuance in Q2 of this year. The Project is expected to create 1,000+ direct and indirect jobs in the local community. The EIS demonstrates the strong support of the current administration for our Project, and we are excited by the significant economic and societal benefits that Spring Valley will bring to the local community, and to the whole state of Nevada.”

About Solidus Resources, LLC

Solidus Resources, LLC is a gold developer focused on advancing the Spring Valley Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada, through permitting, construction and into operations. Solidus is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Mining, a private equity backed mining company.

