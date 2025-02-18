Wedbush Enters the ETF Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a Los Angeles-based financial services firm with global reach, and a legacy of innovation and client-focused investment solutions, introduces Wedbush Fund Advisers and announces its entry into the rapidly growing exchange-traded fund (ETF) market. This milestone marks an expansion of Wedbush’s commitment to cutting-edge investment solutions and highly curated product development.

A Strategic Expansion into ETFs

ETFs continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the investment management industry, with actively managed and rules-based index ETFs seeing increased adoption by institutional and retail investors alike. Wedbush will sponsor its own ETFs to provide clients and investors with cost-effective, transparent investment options designed to meet modern portfolio construction needs.

“ETF creation is a logical progression for Wedbush as we continue to provide efficient solutions to our investor clients,” said Gary Wedbush, Chief Executive Officer at Wedbush. “For nearly 70 years, we've steadily grown Wedbush by leveraging the expertise of our colleagues and our cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure. It’s our vision that Wedbush will become the platform of choice for entrepreneurial ETF managers.”

Wedbush Fund Advisers will rely on a team of experienced professionals bringing a wealth of knowledge in asset management, quantitative research, and market analysis, with the long-term goal of providing investors tools that align with their financial objectives, risk tolerances and market views. Wedbush anticipates further expansion in the ETF space, with additional product launches designed to address emerging trends and investor demand.

About Wedbush

Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service, financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Certain securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc., Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory services to the Wedbush Series Trust will be provided by Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC.

