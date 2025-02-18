3D Systems Transforming Dental Lab Efficiency with Integrated Digital Dentistry Solutions

Company to showcase market-leading solutions portfolio at LMT Lab Day 2025

Will preview NextDent ® 300 MultiJet 3D printer designed to rapidly produce multi-material, monolithic dentures

300 MultiJet 3D printer designed to rapidly produce multi-material, monolithic dentures Plans include solutions for nightguards and direct-printed aligners in near future, bolstering portfolio to address straightening, protection, repair, replacement of teeth

Comprehensive solutions portfolio for dental laboratories and practitioners intended to cement 3D Systems’ leadership in global digital dental industry — a market estimated to exceed $14 billion by 2032

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) revealed several new innovations it intends to showcase at LMT Lab Day 2025 including the NextDent® Jetted Denture Solution for multi-material monolithic dentures, as well as previews of its solutions for night guards and direct printed aligners. 3D Systems has established itself as a leader in digital dentistry – revolutionizing the industry with the broadest portfolio of integrated solutions that are helping dental laboratories and clinics more efficiently deliver patient-specific devices. The addition of solutions to address applications for dentures, and in the future night guards and direct-printed aligners, further strengthens the Company’s innovative position in the industry.

Foundational to 3D Systems’ multi-material, monolithic jetted denture solution the Company introduced at LMT Lab Day 2024, 3D Systems is pleased to debut the NextDent® 300 MultiJet 3D printer. This unique printer facilitates rapid production of patient-specific dentures that are fully cured and safe to handle without the need for additional post-curing steps. To complement the NextDent 300, 3D Systems’ materials scientists developed NextDent® Jet Teeth and NextDent® Jet Base — the former uniquely formulated to mimic tooth rigidity and aesthetics, and the latter to absorb impact. When these materials are used as part of 3D Systems’ FDA-cleared complete workflow solution comprising materials, jetted 3D printing technology, software, and services, high-volume dental laboratories can deliver dentures with improved performance and aesthetics, resulting in a superior patient experience. The speed of 3D Systems’ jetting technology combined with monolithic denture printing accelerates total production rates — enabling a full build of 15 arches in as little as nine hours — significantly reducing time to completion resulting in expedited delivery to the prosthodontist and patient. 3D Systems will be taking pre-orders for its NextDent Jetted Denture solution at Lab Day and anticipates general availability early in the third quarter of 2025.

With the introduction of the NextDent 300 for multi-material printing, 3D Systems is looking to the future with the next application of this technology for night guards. Night guards are a rapidly growing market segment driven by the need to prevent damage to teeth from night grinding, an affliction affecting millions of people around the world. Night guards are also increasingly used by physicians for the treatment of sleep apnea and related disorders. The Company expects night guards to become an important element of its dental technology portfolio in late 2025.

Finally, with the exceptional legacy 3D Systems has established for itself as a key supplier of 3D printing technology to the clear aligner industry, its technology today enables the manufacture of roughly one million patient-specific clear aligners daily across this rapidly growing market. The Company believes this work provides a strong foundation upon which to launch the next phase of significant expansion in the dental market, which will include novel technology for the direct printing of clear aligner products. 3D Systems anticipates availability of this solution in 2026.

“3D Systems has been a pioneer in digital dentistry for years, establishing itself as an industry leader,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “Additive manufacturing is poised for widespread adoption across all dental applications — to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth — and we're perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth. Our decades of experience developing specialized dental materials and 3D printing technology along with our deep applications expertise will allow us to bring a full spectrum of high-volume production solutions to market in the coming years. We're committed to this expansion and are working closely with key players in every dental product category to accelerate the availability of these advancements.”

According to Vantage Market Research, the global dental 3D printing market is estimated to be valued at $14.6 billion by 2032. With decades of experience in the dental industry, 3D Systems has been instrumental in catalyzing the adoption of 3D printing to produce patient-specific dental devices. The Company currently boasts the largest portfolio of dental 3D printing materials to address more than 30 applications and empowers dental facilities to manufacture dental appliances with heightened efficiency while minimizing material waste. This translates to accelerated production timelines, resulting in streamlined experiences for more than one million patients served each day.

3D Systems will showcase its digital dentistry portfolio designed to address a breadth of dental applications for orthodontics, prosthodontics, and implantology such as the production of trays, models, surgical guides, dentures, orthodontic splints, retainers, crowns, and bridges at LMT Lab Day (booth A-43/B-42, East Exhibit Hall), to be held February 20-22, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago (Illinois). Additionally, the Company will highlight how it has validated the NextDent materials portfolio to perform across a wide selection of the industry's most trusted 3D printers. Attendees are also invited to participate in 3D Systems’ seminars to be held in the Comiskey Room, West Tower, Bronze Level. For more information, please visit the 3D Systems website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09f04e9d-bb94-4270-ad01-0c13663e2c8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15756820-4962-48ac-ab25-5237f33cdbb6