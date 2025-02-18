Locus Technologies Scores in Top 3 out of 200+ Software Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced that its CSRD and ESG reporting software was a top performer in the “Smart Innovators: ESG & Sustainability Reporting and Data Management Software (2025)” report published by Verdantix. The companies featured in the analysis were evaluated for their maturity in 10 key functional categories. Locus CSRD and ESG software was acknowledged for its “market-leading functionality, with differentiated offering” or “strong functionality” in all categories, resulting in the third highest performance overall.

Of the 200+ software companies originally considered for the report, only 38 met the baseline criteria, including the ability to deliver across E, S and G metrics and to support large enterprises with at least $1 billion in revenue.

“As a small company doing big things under the radar every day, we are pleased to be acknowledged by Verdantix for our accomplishments in the ESG software space,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “Drawing upon nearly 30 years of smart innovation, Locus has become the only rated company that also leads in the adjacent markets for EHS compliance, water quality and mass balance, radionuclides compliance, clean construction, and refrigerant management – which enables us to deliver a single, integrated platform for all types of environmental data and compliance activities: from sampling to sustainability.”

This recognition highlights Locus's critical role in helping organizations navigate an ever-evolving global regulatory landscape. The unified Locus Platform has been adopted by large and diverse organizations like Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Chevron to seamlessly manage, report on, and succeed in their global EHS compliance, ESG, and sustainability initiatives.

The Verdantix report informs enterprise software purchasing decisions for ESG and evaluates vendors on product maturity in key areas like data collection and verification, double materiality, reporting, and workflows.

To learn more about Locus CSRD and ESG software and recent implementations in the US and abroad, please visit www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit https://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

