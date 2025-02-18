UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) Announces Nationwide Teleconference to Provide Shareholders with Key Updates on Contracts, Future Plans, and Share Structure

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a leader in innovative manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, is pleased to announce that it will host a nationwide teleconference on February 25, 2025, at 5 PM EST via X Spaces. The teleconference will provide shareholders and the investment community with important updates on current contracts, future growth strategies, share structure enhancements, and the company’s unwavering commitment to transparency.

UAV Corp.’s executive team, led by CEO Michael Lawson, will share insights on the company’s recent progress, including major corporate developments and international expansion efforts. Over the past several months, key members of the team have traveled abroad to establish strategic partnerships and negotiate contracts in emerging markets, which will be discussed in greater detail during the event. These efforts mark a significant step in UAV Corp.’s mission to expand its global footprint and solidify its position as a key player in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Key Discussion Topics Include:

Pending Contracts – Updates on current agreements and ongoing negotiations, including international business opportunities.

Global Expansion Strategy – Details on the company’s international travel and discussions with foreign entities regarding UAV Corp.’s cutting-edge technology solutions.

Share Structure & Financial Stability – UAV Corp.’s continued commitment to strengthening shareholder value, including its recent reduction of authorized shares to 500 million, reinforcing financial discipline and long-term sustainability.

$20 Million Funding Commitment(s); LOI’s to convert into possible contracts – How this capital is being allocated to advance UAV Corp.’s aerospace, government and commercial.

Future Vision & Growth Plans – Insights into upcoming projects, new market opportunities, and technological advancements.



Commitment to Transparency & Shareholder Engagement

This teleconference underscores UAV Corp.’s dedication to open communication with its shareholder base. By addressing key financial and operational developments directly, the company aims to provide clarity, build confidence, and demonstrate its long-term commitment to success.

“We understand the importance of keeping our shareholders informed, and this event will give us the opportunity to discuss our recent accomplishments, future objectives, and strategic direction in a transparent and interactive forum,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “Our team has been working diligently, both domestically and internationally, to secure opportunities that will drive long-term value for the company and its investors.”

How to Join the Teleconference

The event will be hosted on X Spaces via UAV Corp.’s official X account (UAV Corp (@UAV_Corp) / X). Shareholders and interested parties can access the teleconference by following the account and joining the scheduled Space at the designated time. For those unable to attend live, a recording will be available on the company’s website following the event.

UAV Corp. looks forward to engaging with its shareholders and discussing these exciting developments during the upcoming teleconference.

For additional information on UAV Corp. and its groundbreaking aerospace technologies, please visit www.uavcorp.net.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air platforms for commercial, defense, and government applications. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and global expansion, UAV Corp. continues to push the boundaries of aerospace technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational capabilities across various industries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465