HeartCore to Expand its Go IPO Consulting Services into South Korea

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced plans to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea.





Recognizing the strong and growing demand from Asia Pacific-based companies seeking to list on a major U.S. exchange, the Company launched a sales and marketing initiative across the broader Asia-Pacific region, starting with a referral program with established partners in South Korea. To that end, HeartCore plans to engage Thomas Yi, a global entrepreneur and a private investor at Cross Border Associates (CBA) in South Korea. With more than 30 years of cross-border transaction experience around M&A, corporate and business development, global marketing, and operations management, Thomas and his global consulting firm have helped early-stage companies from the incubator and accelerator phase all the way up to an IPO. HeartCore, in partnership with Thomas and his global consulting firm, will be hosting other U.S. professionals as part of an IPO seminar event in South Korea in May 2025.

“Given the value proposition of our Go IPO services, we have started to attract interest beyond Japan, extending into the broader Asia-Pacific region,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “In addition to our partnership with Thomas and CBA, our team is actively engaged in serious discussions with other companies across South Korea and the Asia-Pacific region, who view U.S. listings as a highly appealing alternative for raising capital and liquidity events. Finalizing these opportunities would mark our entry into new regions beyond Japan, creating additional deal flow and unlocking potential for HeartCore to further enhance its financial profile. Our team’s ability to support capital raising efforts sets us apart from competitors and positions us to continue capturing new opportunities.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7971ca64-b7bc-4e2d-b8e1-1b05f55336ed