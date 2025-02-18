The Influence Awards Open Nominations, Honoring Social Media’s Top Creators and Management Agencies

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Awards , presented by The Influence Agency, return for their fourth year to spotlight top content creators and talent management agencies across North America. The nomination period will run from February 18 to 28 and will be divided into 23 categories, including new additions, ‘Instagrammer of the Year’ and ‘TikToker of the Year.’

The finalists will be determined through a two-stage process. From March 17 to 28, a panel of industry leaders—including Toni Ruffo (Snapchat), Lauren Kahansky (TikTok), and Lauren Shirreffs (2Social)—will evaluate submissions and select the top 10 nominees for each category. Finalists will be announced on April 7, kicking off the public voting period, where audiences can cast their votes until April 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be revealed on May 5.

[ Submit a nomination for The Influence Awards 2025 ]

Participants can nominate and vote across categories including Athlete, Beauty, Business, Changemaker, Comedy, Family, Fashion, Fitness, Food, Gaming, Health & Wellness, Interior Design, Lifestyle, Travel and Up & Coming. New platform-specific awards include Instagrammer of the Year, LinkedIn Thought Leader of the Year, TikToker of the year, Twitch Streamer of the Year and YouTuber of the Year. Organizational awards will also recognize Large and Boutique Talent Management Agencies and Talent Manager of the Year for their role in shaping the industry.

“The Influence Awards are about more than just celebrating success,” said Stephanie Walker, Partner and VP of Client Solutions at The Influence Agency. “Content creators and the teams supporting them are redefining how brands connect with communities, shaping a future where digital storytelling has a transformative impact. These awards are our way of acknowledging that incredible talent.”

The Influence Awards boast an incredible lineup of winners . Notably, Nazanin Kavari (Beauty), Kennedy Rose (Gaming), Kelly Uchima (Health & Wellness), SMITH&SAINT (Boutique Agency) and Peter Nugget (Up & Coming) in the previous awards season.

All creator submissions must be based in Canada or the U.S. and have a following of at least 5,000 on an eligible social media platform, such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Twitch.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Summit Creative Award winner, 2021-2024, Globe and Mail’s Top 100 Growing Companies in Canada, 2023) is a North American-based, full-service digital marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach to influencer marketing and digital strategy. Since 2017, The Influence Agency has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after firms, delivering some of the industry’s most impactful campaigns. Collaborating with notable brands, such as Warner Bros., Puma, BarBurrito, Chevrolet, and VTech, the agency excels in crafting authentic, results-driven strategies that elevate brand engagement and fuel growth.