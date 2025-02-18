SEALSQ Enhances Financial Sector Security with Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its commitment to providing post-quantum security (PQS) solutions to the financial sector, ensuring resilience against emerging quantum threats. In alignment with key recommendations from the Quantum-Safe Financial Forum (QSFF), SEALSQ is actively supporting financial institutions in transitioning to quantum-safe cryptography.

As quantum computing capabilities advance, the financial sector faces an urgent need to adopt post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) measures to safeguard sensitive data. SEALSQ is addressing this challenge by offering quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions tailored to protect financial transactions, communications, and data storage from quantum-enabled cyber threats. SEALSQ urges financial institutions and policymakers to prioritize PQC adoption and actively integrate quantum-resistant algorithms into their security infrastructure. It advocates for a unified approach where financial institutions, regulators, and industry leaders align their planning and roadmaps to ensure an efficient and seamless transition to PQC.

SEALSQ supports that a voluntary framework, rather than new legislation, will be sufficient to facilitate a smooth PQC transition while maintaining regulatory compliance. This transition presents an opportunity to enhance overall cryptographic management strategies, ensuring long-term resilience against evolving cyber threats. SEALSQ actively engages with industry leaders, regulators, and global organizations to foster collaboration, conduct quantum-safe experiments, and establish best practices for PQC implementation. Experts have raised alarms regarding the ‘Store now, decrypt later’ (SNDL) threat, where malicious actors collect encrypted financial data today, anticipating decryption with future quantum computers. Without immediate action, long-term investment strategies, confidential agreements, and sensitive financial records could be compromised.

SEALSQ is at the forefront of combatting this risk, offering cryptographic solutions that safeguard against SNDL threats, ensuring that financial institutions can protect their data both today and in the quantum-powered future. As a pioneer in post-quantum security, SEALSQ remains dedicated to developing and deploying cutting-edge PQC technologies that meet the evolving cybersecurity needs of the financial sector. Through continued investment in research, strategic collaborations, and industry partnerships, SEALSQ is helping financial institutions navigate the quantum era with confidence.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

