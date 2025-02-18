Toppoint Holdings Expands Into New Multi-Billion-Dollar Vertical Through Strategic Collaboration with Leading Refrigerated Logistics Provider

North Wales, PA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is excited to announce its expansion into refrigeration logistics, marking a key milestone in its diversification strategy. Through a new strategic collaboration with a leading refrigerated logistics provider, specializing in the safe and efficient transport of temperature-sensitive goods, Toppoint will manage an increasing supply of refrigerated containers at the ports of Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, and Baltimore, MD.

Originally focused on serving small to mid-sized food companies in the Great Lakes region, this logistics provider has grown into a nationwide leader, delivering cost-effective cold-chain solutions and seamless freight management. With expertise in full truckload and less-than-truckload shipments, it optimizes refrigerated logistics alongside a broad range of transportation services, including dry, flatbed, and oversized freight. Trusted by businesses worldwide, the company continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the supply chain industry.

This expansion enhances Toppoint’s operational resilience by securing a consistent pipeline of work, mitigating the volatility caused by fluctuations in ship volume and port traffic. By entering the refrigeration logistics sector, Toppoint aims to establish more stable revenue streams while enhancing its service offerings for both new and existing clients.

“Expanding into refrigeration logistics is not just a logical step for Toppoint—we believe it is a transformative move that will strengthen our long-term growth strategy,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “The global refrigerated transport market was valued at $123.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% through 2030, according to Grand View Research. By leveraging our existing operational strengths and entering this fast-growing sector, Toppoint is positioning itself to capitalize on substantial market opportunities while enhancing our resilience to fluctuations in traditional container logistics.”

“This collaboration represents a seamless alignment of values and expertise. With our proven track record in logistics and our partner’s deep knowledge of the refrigeration supply chain, we are confident this collaboration will deliver measurable benefits. For Toppoint, this move secures a predictable revenue stream, improves asset utilization, and strengthens our overall market position.”

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

TOPP@crescendo-ir.com