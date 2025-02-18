The Now Corporation’s (OTC: NWPN) Green Rain Solar Inc. Launches Joint Venture with Chronical Engineering for Solar and EV Charging Stations

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration, is pleased to announce a new joint venture with Chronical Engineering, a California based firm with extensive experience in solar infrastructure and EV charging technology.

The joint venture will focus on the construction and leasing of multiple solar farms and EV charging stations, with an initial rollout in high-traffic locations across Orange County, California. This initiative represents a significant step in Green Rain Solar’s long-term strategy to modernize underutilized urban spaces, including former gas station sites, transforming them into hubs for clean energy production and EV charging.

The partnership will leverage Chronical Engineering’s proven expertise in renewable energy infrastructure to design, build, and implement solar carports and EV charging stations. Green Rain Solar will secure long-term land leases for these installations, with each site undergoing a rigorous financial viability assessment to ensure strong, sustained returns. The energy generated will be sold directly to local utilities through community solar programs, contributing to a cleaner, more resilient grid.

“This joint venture marks a pivotal step in our growth and reinforces our commitment to sustainable urban energy solutions,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “Chronical Engineering’s track record in solar and EV infrastructure makes them an ideal partner as we continue to execute our vision of transforming urban landscapes into renewable energy assets.”

The company plans to begin construction on three initial sites in Orange County, with potential expansion into additional markets based on performance and demand.





Sustainable Urban Energy Solutions

Green Rain Solar Inc. remains focused on delivering innovative, high-yield solar solutions that reduce carbon footprints and provide long-term value for shareholders.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

