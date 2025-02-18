NewtekOne, Inc. Announces Newtek Advantage® Now Integrates with Intuit QuickBooks®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that Newtek Advantage® now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks®, providing independent business owners with a real-time snapshot into their finances. QuickBooks is the world’s leading small business technology platform that helps businesses grow and run their business in one place. NewtekOne strives to serve these same business owners and builds on the Newtek Advantage’s existing robust capabilities with this integration, delivering one of the most unique, dynamic, and useful single-pane-of-glass dashboards available. The Newtek Advantage integration works with both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

Specifically, this integration allows business owners using the Newtek Advantage and QuickBooks to pull and display essential financial data from QuickBooks, including revenue, gross profits, net profits, account balances, invoices (with aging), and bills. This financial data is viewable in real time, with filtering options by day, month, or year, enabling customers to stay informed and make timely decisions with confidence. This feature complements the existing components of the Newtek Advantage, which includes real-time credit card payment tracking for batches and settlements, access to Newtek Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC), Newtek payroll services, free unlimited document storage, and free website analytics. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive 360-degree financial solution that gives independent business owners unparalleled control and visibility into their operations.

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman, and CEO of NewtekOne, stated, “The integration between QuickBooks and Newtek Advantage enhances our mission to provide independent business owners with a platform that keeps them connected to the pulse of their finances. By displaying key financial data in real time alongside the other business and financial solutions offered by NewtekOne, the Newtek Advantage delivers actionable insights that can simplify operations and empower business owners to make informed decisions with ease.

“This is more than just a dashboard—it is a dynamic tool for complete financial control. Independent business owners can now, through the Newtek Advantage, go to one source to see their bank deposit information, bill payment information, electronic invoicing, payment processing daily batches, all ACH and wires, and see an aggregated analysis for revenues, expenses, and bill payment, all pulling information from QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

“No longer will business owners need to go to multiple sources for banking, payment processing, and accounting information as it will all be at their fingertips through the Newtek Advantage. With this integration, we believe that the Newtek Advantage further establishes itself as a leading-edge platform designed to simplify financial management and provide independent business owners with the tools they need to drive growth and success."

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

