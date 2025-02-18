Moburst Appoints Hagar Seri as Vice President of AI and Launches 'AI Champions' Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , the leading mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces the promotion of Hagar Seri to vice president of artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing the agency’s commitment to AI-driven innovation. In her new role, Seri will lead the integration of AI across Moburst’s marketing solutions, overseeing adoption, automation and product development to enhance efficiency and drive client success.

Seri has been a key leader at Moburst since 2020, previously serving as VP of mobile organic growth, where she was instrumental in optimizing app visibility and conversion strategies for global brands. Under her leadership, Moburst strengthened its app store optimization and mobile conversion rate optimization capabilities, developing data-driven methodologies and automation tools that transformed mobile growth strategies. Seri also spearheaded cross-departmental collaboration, enhanced AI implementation in marketing workflows and introduced new service offerings for Moburst clients. In her new role, she will lead the AI Champions Program, ensuring that AI adoption is fully integrated into the company’s operations and culture.

“We see AI not just as another tool or a quick automation fix — it’s a complete reimagination of how marketing should be done if we were starting fresh in 2025,” said Gilad Bechar, Founder and CEO of Moburst. “From leveraging mountains of data to developing entirely new solutions that didn’t even exist a few years ago, this technology has the power to transform every one of our 27 service offerings. Hagar Seri embodies this forward-thinking mindset. She challenged the status quo and built our organic marketing services from a single offering into a multifaceted engine for client growth. Her leadership, business acumen and innovative thinking made the decision to promote her straightforward, and we’re confident she will spearhead our AI initiatives to new heights.”

Introducing the AI Champions Program

Alongside Seri’s appointment, Moburst is launching the AI Champions Program, a company-wide initiative designed to embed AI into every aspect of its operations. This select group of 12 employees, each representing a different department — including performance marketing, social media, creative, content and strategy — will drive AI innovation across Moburst’s diverse service offerings.

AI Champions will lead AI adoption, test emerging tools and share best practices to seamlessly integrate AI into daily workflows. They will receive advanced training, industry-recognized certifications and participate in hands-on workshops to build AI expertise. They will also have early access to tools, participate in industry conferences and exclusive events and collaborate closely with leadership to drive strategic AI implementation.

The program will focus on four key pillars:

AI Adoption and Training: Providing employees with structured AI training, monthly enrichment sessions and internal workshops.

Providing employees with structured AI training, monthly enrichment sessions and internal workshops. AI Knowledge Hub (Moburst Brain): Creating a centralized AI search tool to enhance efficiency and accessibility of internal knowledge.

Creating a centralized AI search tool to enhance efficiency and accessibility of internal knowledge. AI Automation and Efficiency: Identifying repetitive tasks and optimizing workflows using AI-powered automation tools.

Identifying repetitive tasks and optimizing workflows using AI-powered automation tools. AI Product Development: Exploring and developing AI-driven solutions that improve marketing performance for Moburst’s clients.

Through ongoing knowledge-sharing, research and collaboration, AI Champions will act as the bridge between teams and leadership, ensuring that AI is not only integrated effectively but also aligned with Moburst’s long-term innovation strategy.

As Moburst continues to expand its AI capabilities, Seri’s promotion and the launch of the AI Champions Program mark significant milestones in its journey toward becoming an AI-driven agency. By leveraging AI to optimize campaigns, enhance user engagement and deliver measurable results, Moburst is reinforcing its position as an industry leader at the forefront of the AI revolution.

About Moburst

Moburst is a digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders.

We love solving the clients’ tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data, are the main drivers of success at scale.

Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands, such as Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit have leveraged our services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: ASO, SEO, CRO, Link Building, Localization, Public Relations

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users.

