Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine, will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management plans to participate in the following investor healthcare conferences:

The TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference – fireside chat at 9:50 am ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

– fireside chat at 9:50 am ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – formal presentation at 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

– formal presentation at 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat at 2:20 pm ET on Monday, March 10, 2025.



About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com