The Shift from Truck Sales to Service: How OEMs Are Adopting Predictive Maintenance & Usage-Based Models

This study examines the evolution of servitization among medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers.



Servitization is transforming the business landscape by shifting manufacturers' focus from selling products to providing value-added services that improve customer connections and operational efficiencies. The transformation allows OEMs to go beyond typical sales cycles by providing full, recurring solutions, such as fleet management, predictive maintenance, telematics, flexible ownership models, and data-driven insights.



Servitization, fueled by developments in the internet of things, digital connectivity, and shifting customer expectations, enables OEMs to generate predictable revenue streams, enhance customer retention, and build resilience against market swings. Servitization is being driven by trends in sustainability, electrification, and the requirement for optimal fleet operations, all of which necessitate long-term OEM collaborations.



Maintenance as a service, usage-based financing, EV infrastructure support, and driver training are all helping to redefine consumer value propositions and lower total cost of ownership. Data-driven services enable OEMs to use real-time vehicle data to improve vehicle performance and lower operational risks, thereby enhancing their competitive position.



Servitization is more than just a reaction to increased competition and cyclical demand; it is also a strategic method to future-proof OEMs in a developing transport industry. By aligning with digital and sustainable trends, OEMs are establishing themselves as important partners to fleet operators, ensuring development and leadership in the industry.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Diversified Revenue Streams

Competitive Differentiation

Resilience Against Market Fluctuations

Key Topics Covered:



Ecosystem

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem

Servitization Opportunities in Commercial Vehicles

General Sales and Allied Services

Connected Services

Financial Services

Aftermarket Services

Project Objectives and Benefits of Servitization

Growth Environment

Profit Pool Potential - Servitization, Europe

Profit Pool Potential - Servitization, North America

Attractiveness of Services

General Sales and Allied Services

Truck Sales

AI Data-Driven Sales Services for Dealers, Software Upgradation, Hardware Upgradation

Company-Owned Company-Operated Stores, Driver Training, Closed Circle Lifecycle Financing

Profit Pool Potential - General Sales and Allied Services, Europe

Profit Pool Potential - General Sales and Allied Services, North America

Attractiveness of General Sales and Allied Services

Connected Services

Data Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Fleet Optimization Consulting

Logistics Load Aggregation Services, Truck Toll, Parking, Fueling Services/In-Vehicle Payment

Maps/Telematics, Driver Services

Profit Pool Potential - Connected Services, Europe

Profit Pool Potential - Connected Services, North America

Attractiveness of Connected Services

Financial Services

Truck Insurance Services, Credit Insurance, Assistance Non-Stop

Truck Refinance Solutions, Smart Financing

Profit Pool Potential - Financial Services, Europe

Profit Pool Potential - Financial Services, North America

Attractiveness of Financial Services

Aftermarket Services

Tires as a Service, Battery as a Service

Vehicle Service Contracts, Component Sales, Value Parts/Second-Line Parts

AI-Driven Maintenance Services for Dealers, Vehicle Scrappage Services

Parts Supply to Independent Aftermarket, Training for Mechanics

Profit Pool Potential - Aftermarket Services, Europe

Profit Pool Potential - Aftermarket Services, North America

Attractiveness of Aftermarket Services

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

