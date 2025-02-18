The Shift from Truck Sales to Service: How OEMs Are Adopting Predictive Maintenance & Usage-Based Models

Servitization Enables OEMs to Generate Recurring Revenue & Strengthen Customer Loyalty

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Servitization for Truck Manufacturers, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the evolution of servitization among medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers.

Servitization is transforming the business landscape by shifting manufacturers' focus from selling products to providing value-added services that improve customer connections and operational efficiencies. The transformation allows OEMs to go beyond typical sales cycles by providing full, recurring solutions, such as fleet management, predictive maintenance, telematics, flexible ownership models, and data-driven insights.

Servitization, fueled by developments in the internet of things, digital connectivity, and shifting customer expectations, enables OEMs to generate predictable revenue streams, enhance customer retention, and build resilience against market swings. Servitization is being driven by trends in sustainability, electrification, and the requirement for optimal fleet operations, all of which necessitate long-term OEM collaborations.

Maintenance as a service, usage-based financing, EV infrastructure support, and driver training are all helping to redefine consumer value propositions and lower total cost of ownership. Data-driven services enable OEMs to use real-time vehicle data to improve vehicle performance and lower operational risks, thereby enhancing their competitive position.

Servitization is more than just a reaction to increased competition and cyclical demand; it is also a strategic method to future-proof OEMs in a developing transport industry. By aligning with digital and sustainable trends, OEMs are establishing themselves as important partners to fleet operators, ensuring development and leadership in the industry.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Diversified Revenue Streams
  • Competitive Differentiation
  • Resilience Against Market Fluctuations

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

  • Research Scope
  • Market Segmentation

Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem

  • Servitization Opportunities in Commercial Vehicles
  • General Sales and Allied Services
  • Connected Services
  • Financial Services
  • Aftermarket Services
  • Project Objectives and Benefits of Servitization

Growth Environment

  • Profit Pool Potential - Servitization, Europe
  • Profit Pool Potential - Servitization, North America
  • Attractiveness of Services

General Sales and Allied Services

  • Truck Sales
  • AI Data-Driven Sales Services for Dealers, Software Upgradation, Hardware Upgradation
  • Company-Owned Company-Operated Stores, Driver Training, Closed Circle Lifecycle Financing
  • Profit Pool Potential - General Sales and Allied Services, Europe
  • Profit Pool Potential - General Sales and Allied Services, North America
  • Attractiveness of General Sales and Allied Services

Connected Services

  • Data Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Fleet Optimization Consulting
  • Logistics Load Aggregation Services, Truck Toll, Parking, Fueling Services/In-Vehicle Payment
  • Maps/Telematics, Driver Services
  • Profit Pool Potential - Connected Services, Europe
  • Profit Pool Potential - Connected Services, North America
  • Attractiveness of Connected Services

Financial Services

  • Truck Insurance Services, Credit Insurance, Assistance Non-Stop
  • Truck Refinance Solutions, Smart Financing
  • Profit Pool Potential - Financial Services, Europe
  • Profit Pool Potential - Financial Services, North America
  • Attractiveness of Financial Services

Aftermarket Services

  • Tires as a Service, Battery as a Service
  • Vehicle Service Contracts, Component Sales, Value Parts/Second-Line Parts
  • AI-Driven Maintenance Services for Dealers, Vehicle Scrappage Services
  • Parts Supply to Independent Aftermarket, Training for Mechanics
  • Profit Pool Potential - Aftermarket Services, Europe
  • Profit Pool Potential - Aftermarket Services, North America
  • Attractiveness of Aftermarket Services

Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
  • Action Items & Next Steps

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
