Bioprocess Containers Global Market Outlook 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Containers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest insights into the Bioprocess Containers market reveal an industry on the cusp of significant growth. With a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% from 2024 to 2030, the market size is estimated to expand from US$5.3 billion to US$16.9 billion in the outlined period. This substantial growth trajectory is primarily driven by the escalating demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies.





Regional Market Overview



In a detailed regional analysis, North America is currently leading the market, attributed to its advanced biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, particularly in the United States. The robust manufacturing infrastructure of the region facilitates large-scale production, thereby creating a substantial requirement for bioprocess containers.

The Asia-Pacific region is not far behind, exhibiting the fastest growth rate, with nations like China, India, and South Korea spearheading the expansion due to their investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure.



Market Segmentation Insights



Among the types of bioprocess containers, 2D variants dominate the market with versatility and ease of use in large-scale production. Their industry share is at a significant 45.9% in 2024. However, 3D Bioprocess Containers are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to their enhanced capability to support complex biologics production.

The market analysis by applications indicates that upstream processes, which include cell culture and fermentation, hold a leading position with a 44.5% market share. Downstream processes, crucial for the purification and recovery stages, are anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years.



End User Applications



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies emerge as the primary end user, catering to a market share of 46.6% in 2024. The demand hinges on the essential need for highly specialized and contamination-free production processes that bioprocess containers provide. Concurrently, a notable uptick in the usage of sustainable packaging materials like Paper & Paperboard is observed across various industries, emphasizing a pivot towards environmentally friendly solutions.



Market Outlook



The Bioprocess Containers market represents a key component in the expanding field of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, characterized by a paradigm shift towards single-use, flexible solutions. Driven by technological advancements, regulatory pressures, and the urgent need for contamination control, this market's projected growth reflects its critical role in the future of biomedical innovations.



With ongoing investments, research and development, and a transition to responsive manufacturing approaches, the Bioprocess Containers market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, underpinning the larger goal of advancing public health through biopharmaceuticals.

The full report on this promising market encompasses a comprehensive analysis that signifies the potential of bioprocess containers in revolutionizing bio-manufacturing practices worldwide.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Product Outline

Bioprocess Containers Defined

Bioprocess Containers Types

2D Bioprocess Containers

3D Bioprocess Containers

Others

Bioprocess Containers Applications

Process Development

Upstream Processes

Downstream Processes

Bioprocess Containers End Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CMO & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare (Cytiva)

Lonza Group

Avantor

FlexBiosys

Corning

Meissner Filtration Products

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Overview by Type

2D Bioprocess Containers 3D Bioprocess Containers Others

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Overview by Application

Process Development Upstream Processes Downstream Processes

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Overview by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies CMO & CROs Academic & Research Institutes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2304ei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment