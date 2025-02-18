Rapsodo Partners with TruGolf’s E6 APEX to Enhance Simulated Golf, Adding Improved Player Analysis and Practice Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the leading developer of golf, baseball and softball ball-flight monitors and simulators, today announces compatibility with TruGolf’s E6 APEX . The new partnership makes the software available for use with the Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PRO), expanding simulation capabilities for premium MLM2PRO members.

While current Rapsodo MLM2PRO premium members can access trials of E6 software, this new partnership offers Rapsodo members the option to upgrade to a yearly membership. There are three annual membership tiers to choose from – Play Suite ($300), Improve Suite ($150) or Enjoy Suite ($450).

The Play Suite uses AI and machine learning technology to recreate nearly any course in the world in industry-leading 4K quality. It features a multiplayer stroke play, online statistic tracking and AI commentary on over 1,500 Courses, with more releasing throughout the year.

The Improve Suite serves as a player's secret tool for long-term improvement, featuring three modes: comprehensive practice range, club fitting and bag mapping. Members can improve their on-course strategy or use the guided skills challenges to enhance certain aspects of their game.

The Enjoy Suite combines all the capabilities of the Improve and Play suites, delivering the ultimate user experience.



“E6 APEX is at the forefront of golf gamification and club analysis, and we’re thrilled to offer compatibility with the software on the MLM2PRO,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo. “Golfers are consistently looking for ways to improve their game and lower their scores, and as a sports technology company, we’re constantly looking for the newest technology that can enhance our user’s experience and improve their performance. The integration of TruGolf’s E6 APEX expands our product offerings so athletes at every level can experience real-life conditions and grow their skills during practice rounds and skills games.”

Today’s announcement follows a recent simulation update to the MLM2PRO that enhanced the quality of graphics and added junior tee locations to Rapsodo simulated courses, which improved the game experience and raised the bar on family-friendly fun. Each of these updates signifies Rapsodo’s commitment to regularly expanding and improving its golf technology.

Rapsodo MLM2PRO premium members can purchase access to TruGolf’s E6 Apex here for an additional yearly fee. Once downloaded, users can connect the software to their Rapsodo MLM2PRO through a simple integration.

A media kit with images of TruGolf’s E6 Apex can be found here .

Rapsodo products are available for purchase on Rapsodo.com .

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com .