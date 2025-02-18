The Great Rental Reset: Are Prices Finally Cooling? Landlords and Renters Weigh In | 2025 liv.rent Rental Market Trend Report

2025 Rental Market Trend Report

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based rental platform liv.rent observes stabilizing rents in multiple Canadian cities, driven by shifts in housing completions, interprovincial migration, and immigration's ongoing influence on the rental market.

The 2025 Rental Market Trend Report by liv.rent reveals the key forces behind declining rents in major Canadian cities. From construction trends to migration patterns, this report uncovers the factors shaping rental prices now and in the future. Plus, gain exclusive insights from a 350+ person survey of Canadian renters and landlords on their views of the rental market.

Inside this report, you'll discover new data and expert insights from liv.rent’s rental market analysis, enhanced by government statistics. Alongside compelling visuals and detailed observations, this report breaks down the major trends shaping Canada’s rental market. Rent price data is pulled from liv.rent’s monthly Rent Reports, covering Metro Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal. Additionally, explore nationwide immigration and interprovincial migration trends to see their impact on rental demand.

Sneak Peek: 2025 Rental Market Shake-Up

Here are some examples of the exclusive insights that can be found within this report:

- Emigration highest level recorded since 2017

- Canada sees 50% decline in net non-permanent residents

- Edmonton defies national rental trends: rents on the rise while other cities see declines

- After years of climbing, Vancouver and Toronto rents are coming down

- Two-thirds of landlords report not making a profit

Download the full 2025 Canada Rental Market Trend Report to unlock more valuable insights and expert forecasts.

Journalists may cite “liv.rent 2025 Rental Trend Report” and provide a link to https://liv.rent/blog/rent-reports/2025-canada-rental-market-trend-report/ for their audience to obtain a copy of the report.

Data Collection Methodology

The 2025 liv.rent Rental Market Trend Report uses data from our own liv.rent listings, as well as data our team manually collects from other popular listing sites. Our data collection methods differ from some government agencies in that we only include current asking rent prices. Many official reports will include data for entire buildings in their reports, which tends to skew numbers lower since many units are already occupied and may be rent-controlled or rented for significantly lower than the current rates.

For data related to influencing factors, our team refers to data from trusted sources like Statistics Canada, Canada.ca, CMHC, as well as gathering supporting information from media outlets such as CBC News, Calgary Herald, Daily Hive, The Niagara Independent and Globe and Mail.

For more information on our data collection methodology, including what types of rental housing we look at, please consult the full report.

Note: this report may not be disseminated in its entirety. We welcome you to share and post visual assets with credit on your channels, and you can contact us at media@liv.rent for additional assets.

