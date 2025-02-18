Kabrita, the #1 Goat Milk Formula Brand Worldwide, Launches Their Infant Formula in Canada





TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kabrita , the leading provider of goat milk nutrition in the world, is pleased to announce the launch of its Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula for babies between 0-12 months. For the first time ever, the Infant Formula, which has received approval from Health Canada, is now available across Canada for families to purchase at Walmart and on Amazon.ca , and it will be available from other major retailers in the coming months. The Infant Formula is available in 800-gram canisters, offering 44 servings per container, as well as 400-gram canisters, offering 22 servings per container.

Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is gentle, easy to digest, and supports healthy growth for infants from birth to 12 months. Made with grass-fed goat milk, Kabrita Infant Formula is gentle on tummies and contains 25 vitamins and minerals plus important nutrients like DHA, ARA, and prebiotics. Kabrita’s Infant Formula is appropriate for all healthy term babies 0-12 months, and can be an excellent alternative for babies who may experience sensitivity to cow's milk-based formulas.

“We are thrilled to expand our product offerings in Canada and bring our Infant Formula and its scientifically-backed benefits to Canadian families,” said Elieke Kearns, PhD, RD, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for Kabrita North America. “Parents are increasingly looking for gentle, high-quality nutrition options for their babies, and our Infant Formula delivers exactly that.”

Following the successful launch of its Toddler Nutrition in Canada last summer, Kabrita continues to offer parents more options in gentle, high-quality alternatives to cow milk-based formula for their little ones.

About Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula:

Loved by little ones

1.2 million babies are nourished daily with Kabrita globally.

Easy to Digest

Naturally gentle and easier to digest than cow milk-based formulas.

Safe Ingredients

Certified clean ingredients with no GMOs or pesticide residue.

Nutritionally Complete

Contains 25 vitamins and minerals plus DHA, ARA, and prebiotics.

Made in Europe

Goat milk from family-run farms in the Netherlands.

Commitment to the Planet

Kabrita milk is supplied by family-run goat farms in the Netherlands that comply with the Dutch Kwaligeit animal welfare and food safety assurance program. The goats receive high-quality balanced nutrition, good housing, and optimal care to guarantee their health and well-being. Operations are powered by 94% renewable energy, Kabrita canisters are recyclable, and its newest facility is 100% carbon and nitrogen-free.

About Kabrita

Kabrita is a division of Ausnutria , a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. Ausnutria owns the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. Kabrita formula undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers.

Media Contact:

Andrea Kilfeather

PUNCH Canada

andreak@punchcanada.com

