Elara Caring Sponsors Yale School of Management Case Competition

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elara Caring, a leading national home health provider, is proud to sponsor the 2025 Yale Healthcare Services Innovation (YHSI) Case Competition at the Yale School of Management. Now in its 14th year, the student-organized conference has drawn a record number of participating schools from across the world. It challenges top graduate students to develop real-world solutions in healthcare, aligning with Elara Caring’s mission to deliver exceptional, personalized care wherever patients call home.

Students will be competing at an important time as demand for home-based care is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by shifting patient preferences, advances in technology, and an aging population. On Saturday, February 22, 12 semifinalist teams will present their solutions to an esteemed panel of judges, including industry leaders, Yale faculty, and Elara Caring leaders. Student proposals will address critical challenges in patient access, sustainable care models, cost mitigation, and technology-driven solutions—key factors in expanding high-quality, home-based care.

“Home-based care is one of the fastest-growing areas in healthcare, but scaling it effectively requires more than just good intentions. It takes sustainable solutions that work in the real world,” said Scott Powers, Chairman and CEO of Elara Caring. “This competition challenges students to think critically about what it takes to expand access, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the complexities of delivering care where people need it most: at home. We are excited to see what the teams have come up with.”

“The Yale School of Management is committed to educating leaders for business and society. Their long-standing commitment to advancing the healthcare sector, population health, and health equity is supported by the close working relationship with the other professional schools at Yale and by community partners,” said Howard P. Forman, MD, MBA, YHSI Case Competitor Advisor. “We could not be more pleased to see the collaboration of our YSPH Health Care Management (HCM) students and the other graduate students who have worked, tirelessly, to make this event a success. We are enormously grateful to Elara Caring for making this opportunity available and supporting this important co-curricular activity.”

The competition will conclude with the selection of three winning teams who will receive top honors and prize funding.



