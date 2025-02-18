DoseSpot Ends Sticker Shock at the Pharmacy with Launch of New ePrescribing Solution that Gives Patients Best Pricing and Pharmacy Choice

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoseSpot , which delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, announced today that it has launched DoseSpot Connect, a suite of tools to end sticker shock at the pharmacy and improve medication adherence.

It is the first all-in-one, integrated ePrescribing solution available that gives patients a new level of price transparency and the power of pharmacy choice with:

Integration to nationwide electronic prescription routing networks

Compliance with NCPDP standards

Drummond Certification for Controlled Substances

SOC2 Type II and HITRUST Certification

The company is debuting DoseSpot Connect at ViVE 2025 at the Mindbowser Pavilion 2604-3 from February 17-19.

“We see a world where the patient has a modern consumer experience throughout the entire process of getting their medication. This means mobile interfaces and clear pricing options. It means ending pharmacy counter sticker shock, abandoned prescriptions and doom-loop callbacks to provider offices,” said Josh Weiner, CEO of DoseSpot. “DoseSpot’s new release puts patients at the center of the ePrescribing workflow. Providers will have an all-in-one user experience aimed at reducing burnout and patients will have control over where their prescriptions are filled based on price and convenience. With clear pricing options including insurance, copay assistance and cash-pay alternatives, providers can now put the decision directly in the patients’ hands where it belongs.”

Among the new DoseSpot features launched today are:

DoseSpot Connect - A new suite of features that allows the provider to put power in the patient's hand to identify, schedule, and pick up affordable prescriptions. These tools include:

Co-Pay & prescription affordability assistance through SMS Text Messaging: SMS text messaging gives patients access to copay coupons and discount codes for affordable prescriptions.

SMS text messaging gives patients access to copay coupons and discount codes for affordable prescriptions. Pharmacy Selection: Allows providers to pass the ability to select a pharmacy to the patient. Patients have visibility into available pharmacies with pricing information, allowing them to select the location of their choice.

Allows providers to pass the ability to select a pharmacy to the patient. Patients have visibility into available pharmacies with pricing information, allowing them to select the location of their choice. Provider Visibility: This feature gives prescribers visibility to copay assistance programs and the best pharmacy option for the patient.



New Intuitive ePrescribing Provider Experience - A new user interface launched today improves prescribing accuracy and reduces time to therapy for a more seamless ePrescribing experience. New functionality includes:

Sig Builder – automatic and customizable sig configuration options for prescription accuracy and fewer call backs from pharmacy

– automatic and customizable sig configuration options for prescription accuracy and fewer call backs from pharmacy Order sets – allow providers to bulk add favorites for repeatable and simple processes

– allow providers to bulk add favorites for repeatable and simple processes Draft for prescriptions – ability to save prescriptions in draft format to save time in case a provider needs to step away

– ability to save prescriptions in draft format to save time in case a provider needs to step away Patient center tasks – prescriber has visibility into all outstanding tasks for a single patient in a clear view for seamless task management

– prescriber has visibility into all outstanding tasks for a single patient in a clear view for seamless task management Geographic search – ability to search pharmacies via a map in workflow when prescribing and easily identify preferred pharmacies



“Our customers in both the primary care & digital health space are prioritizing medication access, adherence, and affordability,” said Sharud Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Akute Health. “We’re excited for the future of DoseSpot, which combines provider prescription efficiency with patient autonomy in scheduling and picking up more affordable medications. It will be a win for everyone.”

About DoseSpot

DoseSpot delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, improving price transparency and outcomes for patients and reducing clinician and staff burnout. The company's comprehensive solutions strengthen connections among patients, prescribers, payers, pharmacies and health technology vendors - whether it's getting prescriptions into the hands of patients at a price they can afford or providing visibility into a patient's benefit plan. Hundreds of thousands of providers, tens of millions of patients, as well as health plans, pharmacies and health technology partners rely on DoseSpot and its subsidiary pVerify to facilitate tens of millions of healthcare transactions each year. Visit www.dosespot.com and www.pverify.com

