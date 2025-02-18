LPL Financial Launches Planning Tools to Help Advisors Provide Personalized Service for Business Founders and CEOs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, is expanding its portfolio of high-net-worth services with the launch of business planning tools designed to help its network of nearly 29,000 financial advisors provide personalized support to their clients who are Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and/or have founded their own businesses.

There are more than 33 millioni small businesses in the U.S., and more than halfii of all private employer business owners are over the age of 55. Additionally, it’s estimated that approximately 12 millioniii of those firms will be sold over the next decade, and most small business owners do not have a succession plan in place.

Through this new offering, advisors are connected with a certified business exit planner who supports the business owner’s needs and serves as a liaison to vetted banking partners. This full-service experience is designed to meet the discerning needs of advisors and differentiate the value they provide to their entrepreneurial clients.

“CEOs and founders have worked incredibly hard to build their businesses and deserve the highest caliber of planning and advice,” said Jen Hollers, senior vice president and head of high-net-worth services at LPL Financial. “Through relationships with trusted investment banks, we enable LPL advisors to offer their business-owner clients a full-service experience, helping them strategize, scale, and, when the time is right, pursue an optimized sale.”

LPL offers a range of specialized planning services tailored to address the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including:

Case consultations

Advanced planning

Estate and philanthropic planning

Tax planning

Business planning

For more information about this new offering, financial advisors can visit High-Net-Worth Services for Advisors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

