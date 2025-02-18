FilingRamp Joins AAIS Partner Program, Reinventing Filing Efficiency

Lisle, IL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome FilingRamp to the AAIS Partner Program.



“We are proud to join the AAIS Partner Program, providing Members with a new way to track AAIS Bulletin activity and integrate it into their company’s filing process,” said Jeremy Battles, CEO of FilingRamp. “AAIS Members can now instantly create a SERFF or drawer filing from an AAIS Bulletin, automatically linking it to the company’s impacted programs and products. We’ve long promised a game-changing circulars and bulletins feature, and through our collaboration with AAIS, FilingRamp will more than deliver on that promise for AAIS Members.”



FilingRamp is a cloud-based, API-first SaaS application that helps insurance companies bring their products to market faster. Fully integrated with SERFF, it serves as a single repository for all filings, streamlining submission and compliance processes. Unlike solutions developed as extensions of actuarial or consulting firms, FilingRamp was created by a team of software developers and insurance industry experts. Making software for the insurance industry is FilingRamp’s core mission.



“We are excited to welcome FilingRamp to the AAIS Partner Program,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. "FilingRamp brings innovative solutions to the entire insurance marketplace that ease major pain points experienced during the filing process. Through this collaboration, AAIS Members will be able to utilize the FilingRamp platform alongside AAIS bulletins and SERFF data to streamline business processes that impact their programs and products."



The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like FilingRamp can help modernize the filing submission process, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@AAISonline.com.



About FilingRamp

FilingRamp is a SaaS product that is fully integrated with the NAIC’s SERFF platform. It acts as an insurance company’s single filing repository and allows companies to submit filings up to 80% faster than they would in SERFF alone. Additional features include AI Assist - Filing Scan, Circulars/Bulletins, Analytics, Search, Reporting, and Forms/Rates Library. FilingRamp is an API-first company, supports webhooks, and offers integrations with Microsoft Teams and Slack. Find out more at filingramp.com.



About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.