FCL Builders Announces New Slate of East Coast Development Wins

Chicago, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCL Builders, LLC, a leading industrial and commercial design builder and general contractor ranked #4 in Engineering News Record’s annual list of the nation’s top Warehouse and Distribution contractors, will soon begin work on a series of newly approved projects in Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

FCL’s Northeast offices, based in Philadelphia and Baltimore, spearheaded these developments, built to help customers strengthen the nation’s supply chain infrastructure–including warehousing, distribution, and cold storage–that is the backbone of the economy.

“FCL has a rich history helping companies build a wide variety of projects along the I-95 corridor from Florida to New England,” said FCL President and CEO, Chris Linn. “We thank these customers for trusting us to safely deliver their facilities on time, on budget, and with an exceptional experience. We aim to be known as much for the relationships we build as for the quality structures we produce.”

These projects further validate positive economic indicators seen throughout the industry, as evidenced by upwardly trending construction spending data released by the US Census Bureau on Feb 5, 2025.

The new developments are expected to be delivered in late 2025 and early 2026:

SunCap Property Group: Jacksonville, N.C.

WNC4 is a new 67,650 SF Amazon facility developed by SunCap Property Group, built on a 16 acre site close to the coastline in Jacksonville, NC. It joins a large portfolio of Amazon facilities FCL has built around the nation, with the goal of filling demand for next day and two-day shipping in rural areas of the country.

E&P Properties: Suffolk, VA.

BTS Metro Van Lot 9 is a 168,828 SF warehouse facility built on a 9.7 acre site, with a portion of the facility outfitted for Metropolitan Van & Storage.

Altman Logistics Properties: Hamilton Township, N.J.

600 Horizon Center Drive is a 170,800 SF design-build spec warehouse project, built on a 15.7 acre site outside Trenton, New Jersey. The site is centrally located to major transportation arteries and is within close driving distance of Philadelphia, New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and the ports of New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

About FCL

FCL is an industrial and commercial design builder and general contractor serving customers nationwide. Founded in 1976, the employee-owned and operated company’s purpose remains intact today: to move business forward, one building and one relationship at a time. FCL builds trust through quality work and an experience built on transparent communication, respect, and the satisfaction of consistently doing what is right for the project and our customer.



FCL specializes in cold storage, food processing, manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce, life sciences, and warehousing & distribution facilities. The work we do strengthens the nation’s supply chain, modernizes e-commerce, and transforms retail. The FCL Experience we built our name upon aligns world-class service with a 97% customer retention rate, industry-leading pre-construction services, superior building practices, and innovative design and management practices including site infrastructure and brownfield to greenfield remediation. To date, dedicated FCL teams led by 300+ professionals have completed more than 625 million sq. ft. of industrial space nationwide while maintaining the highest level of quality and safety standards in the construction industry.