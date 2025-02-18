Stingray Advertising Partners with Vistar Media to Launch In-Store Video Advertising Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , has joined forces with Stingray Advertising to transform the in-store advertising landscape in Canada. By selecting Vistar’s platform, Stingray Advertising is taking its first steps into video advertising, building on its legacy as North America’s largest retail audio advertising network. This partnership brings cutting-edge technology to some of Canada’s most prominent retail locations, enabling brands to captivate shoppers at pivotal moments during their purchase journey.

In December, Stingray Advertising officially brought its expertise to in-store video , beginning with 576 METRO grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario, including Metro, Super C and Food Basics. This partnership with Vistar enables Stingray Advertising to deliver dynamic video advertising at entrance kiosks and will soon extend to METRO pharmacy banners.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Vistar Media as we introduce in-store video advertising to our Canadian retail media network,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President of Stingray Advertising. “Vistar’s reputation for premium technology and customer support made them the clear choice for this initiative. Their platform provides the tools we need to deliver impactful, data-driven campaigns that connect brands with shoppers at the most influential moments.”

By transitioning to Vistar’s ad server, Stingray Advertising gains access to advanced targeting capabilities, seamless operations and real-time analytics, ensuring a superior experience for both advertisers and consumers. Brands can now leverage the power of sight and sound to capture attention and drive engagement within high-traffic retail environments.

“Stingray Advertising’s decision to partner with Vistar reflects their dedication to pushing boundaries in retail media,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “Our technology’s proven ability to deliver reliable performance, advanced targeting and actionable insights makes us the ideal partner to power their in-store advertising solutions. We are honored to support Stingray as they enhance how brands engage Canadian shoppers with impactful and innovative campaigns.”

Stingray Advertising’s video network reaches regions across Quebec and Ontario, with plans for further expansion into diverse retail verticals. This collaboration represents a new era of retail media in Canada, offering advertisers a powerful way to influence purchase decisions with impactful messaging delivered at the point of sale.

Reach out today to learn more about how advertisers can tap into Stingray Advertising’s retail media inventory across Canada and how Vistar can help elevate DOOH networks globally.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, player, and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .

