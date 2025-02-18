Schurz Communications Appoints Austin Cook as Chief Financial Officer

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that Austin Cook has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As CFO, Cook will oversee financial strategy and operations for Schurz. He will direct all aspects of the company’s finance organization and work with Schurz’s portfolio companies as well as the board of directors on strategic projects. Cook previously served as the CFO of Schurz’ cloud business OTAVA and has been Schurz’ interim CFO since 2024. He will remain aligned with OTAVA, delivering strategic support.

“Austin has been a part of the Schurz family for nearly six years delivering significant contributions to the leadership team,” said John Reardon, President and CEO of Schurz Communications. “Austin’s initiative, drive, and supportive mindset make him a strong leader for the business. We are thrilled to work with him in this expanded role.”

Cook is a seasoned finance leader with more than a decade of experience. He joined Schurz’ cloud service provider OTAVA in 2019 where he has held multiple finance roles, including Vice President of Finance, Controller, and most recently CFO. Prior to OTAVA, Cook served as Controller at ForeSee, where he oversaw all aspects of accounting and finance. Earlier in his career, he held other accounting roles and was an adjunct professor at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Schurz Communications is an outstanding organization with deep roots, strong financial backing, and time-honored leaders,” said Cook. “With a focus on broadband and cloud technology, Schurz has a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to be part of the team creating ongoing growth, advancement, and innovation in areas that matter most to today’s customers.”

Austin is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA). He holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Concordia University and an MBA in Accounting from Liberty University.

About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.